Salma Hayek, 54, dazzles in a purple bikini and reveals what she is grateful for before the new year

Salma Hayek Focuses on the positives even though 2020 was for everyone.

The 54-year-old actress She shared a pair of photos on her Instagram on Tuesday as she appeared in high spirits while on a tropical vacation.

The “Like a Boss” star showed off her impressive personality while wearing shoes Purple bikini on the beach. She wore a purple and white beach cap, a pair of sunglasses and a brown hat.

“The last days of 2020,” Hayek commented on the photos.

Salma Hayek introduces without makeup and reveals the gray: “Wisdom’s White Hair”

She also shared what she was thankful for as the year drew to a close.

Hayek wrote, “I have never been more grateful for being healthy and in touch with nature.”

Fans just couldn’t get enough of Hayek’s age-defying look in the comments section.

“Are you old before?” A fan asked.

Another said, “This is crazy.”

Another complimented the actress for “still looking so young.”

Salma Hayek shares her photos a week after celebrating her 54th birthday

It is unclear if the photo was posted in real time and where she is vacationing. Although a day ago, Hayek shared a picture from Christmas with her mother-in-law.

“Dinner is in my mother-in-law, it’s always a great experience!” She captioned the post, which shows her carrying some kind of reward.

Hayek turned 54 in September, and to celebrate her festive day, she shared on Instagram that she is “very grateful and proud of each of my 54 years”.

Back in April, I spoke to People The magazine “The Beautiful Issue” of the director and her participation Free of makeup Pictures of her with fellow actresses Rita WilsonAnd the Ghouinith baltrow And the Sarah Paulson. As for the issue, Hayek thought about her looks over her decades in the limelight and admitted that she was feeling insecure about her image.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or 40s, I see myself as more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she said. “I used to criticize myself a lot. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think how much I would like me in 10 years’ time.”

Hayek revealed to the publication that her history with beauty products and use stretches back to her early teens, when she used to sneak behind her parents’ appearances to apply makeup.

“I started wearing makeup at the age of 14, but I tried to pretend I wasn’t wearing it because I wasn’t allowed to,” the Savages actress explained. “I would brush my mascara brush and run it very lightly over my lashes. I would apply some lipstick and then apply it to my cheek and apply it to my cheek. Always make sure there is no shine in it.”

The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star said that she still loves wiping her face from time to time but is increasingly enjoying the moments she can spend her day without makeup.

“Usually, when I don’t [wear makeup]It’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel pressured to look your best, she said. There is a feeling of just being there without needing to convince anyone.

