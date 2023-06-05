Harry is in court! Start the spying process | entertainment

His crusade against the press led him to cross-examine witnesses…

Prince Harry, 38, is returning to Great Britain – but for an occasion not at all about reconciliation. The prince is due to appear in court in London on Tuesday to testify at the trial against the publisher of the British tabloid newspaper, the Mirror.

Harry himself was questioned as a witness!

Harry and Meghan now live in the US, but the British media buzz about him is still particularly important to Harry today Photo: Kirsty O’connor/dpa

However, Judge Timothy was actually furious – because Harry was supposed to testify on Monday. As Fancourt noted, witnesses must be available the day before they are scheduled to testify.

The publisher’s lawyer, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), Andrew Green, criticized that time was now being wasted unnecessarily in court. He also announced that he would interrogate Harry for a day and a half…

According to British media, this will be the first time since the 19th century that a member of the royal family has been questioned.

The case relates to the allegation of espionage: Journalists of the publisher MGN, to which the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People belong, are said to have monitored Harry and other celebrities using illegal methods. They are said to have intercepted voice messages on mobile phones and obtained medical data.

London High Court: This is where Harry will testify. The trial is one of several that Prince Harry is conducting in Britain against the British media Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

It is said that those in charge of the tabloids at the time were not only aware of the machinations but later tried to cover up the illegal practices. Harry and his fellow plaintiffs – including Elton John (76) – are now seeking damages. The process should be conducted on the basis of several individual cases as examples of a class action by many other plaintiffs.

Now it’s Harry’s turn: three days until Wednesday scheduled for his claims. In cross-examination, the other party’s lawyer is allowed to ask him questions – and could try to discredit Harry’s credibility.

Good stuff: Superstar Elton John is also one of the plaintiffs in the spy operation Image: WireImage

This may be inconvenient: because the prince probably has to comment on the details reported in 33 articles from 1996 to 2009.

According to Harry, the journalists could only obtain these details by illegal means.

2007: Prince Harry with his childhood sweetheart Chelsy Davy. After the breakup, they remained friends. She even attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 Photo: Image Alliance/AP Photo

These years were the period that Harry spent with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy (37). The woman was by his side for seven years until they divorced in 2011 – a great love affair.

But she couldn’t imagine a life in the lamp permanently. According to Harry, this relationship fell apart due to constant media scrutiny.

Party Prince and Sweetheart 2006: Harry and Chelsea really hit the spot, they’re repeatedly photographed drunk Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea looks at her phone Photo: UK Press/Getty Images

Megan’s archenemy (41) should also become a problem: TV presenter Piers Morgan, 58, used to be the editor-in-chief of Mirror magazine. Harry and his lawyers accuse him of engaging in illegal activities.

Will Harry and Meghan finally be content?

Since the scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey (69), royal governor Piers Morgan has regularly attacked Harry’s wife, calling her “Princess Pinocchio.” Not the only failure: for his bullying behavior on his Good Morning Britain programme. Megan even personally complained to the broadcaster’s boss. After a short time he lost his job.

TV presenter Piers Morgan on Meghan: “I don’t believe a word of what she says. I wouldn’t believe her even if she read me the weather forecast.” Photo: Getty Images

It is scheduled to continue the operation of espionage seven weeks. Initially, the plaintiffs’ lawyer David Sherburne, reading his complaint, said Prince Harry had become the target of “the most intrusive methods of obtaining private information” from 1995 onwards. They were “appalling” practices.

Harry managed to score a small hit on the first day of the trial on the 10th of May: The Publisher MGN has apologized to be assigned, in part, to spy on Harry and other celebrities. This will never happen again.

Read also

Harry is on a veritable crusade against the British media and its practices, leading multiple lawsuits against it.

In March, he made a surprise appearance as a witness in a lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday (which belong to Associated Newspapers Ltd).

Harry also sued the publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct Newsgroup Newspapers over similar allegations.

How much does King Charles (right) know about this operation? Harry’s father arrived in Romania on Friday and was officially welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis (L) in the capital, Bucharest. Photo: Alexandru Dupre/Dr

However, it seems unlikely that Harry will use his short trip to London to talk to his family.

Anyway, the king isn’t home at the moment: King Charles III. (74) He has been on a hiking holiday in Romania since Friday.