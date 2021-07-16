Music Competition – Baden: Ave Verum times 68

The ICC team is pleased to announce the final result (the deadline for entries was July 1, 2021) of the 1st International Ave Verum Composition Competition: “60 composers from 21 countries are participating in the competition with a total of 68 compositions from Ave Verum. We did not expect this record.”

Entries come from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Estonia, France, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Austria, the Philippines, Portugal, South Africa, Hungary, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“This composition competition is a special international symbol for Baden as a city of music,” asserts Mayor Stefan Sirocic, ÖVP.

Over the next six weeks, the three jurors, Tuo Ban Sheng, Singapore, Thomas Caplin, Norway and Edward Cotrowatts, Austria, will evaluate and categorize individual works. The results will then be discussed and determined in a joint video conference at the end of August. The competition winner’s composition will be shown for the first time on May 14, 2022, as part of the 5th International Ave Verum Choir Competition at “Long Night of Choral Music” in St. Stephen’s Church/Baden. This event will be broadcast all over the world via Youtube.

Wolfgang Ziegler, the competition’s mastermind confirms: “We will try to bring the composer to the world premiere in Baden. The winners receive cash prizes (first, second and third place), provided by Kultur Niederösterreich and the municipality of Baden. The works will be printed and published by German music publisher PH Publishers under the title ” International Ave Verum Composition Competition Baden, Austria”.

Ziegler also expresses special thanks to all of the contest sponsors.