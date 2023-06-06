Rötz currently out of power on 06.06.2023: here there are disturbances in the power grid

On Monday afternoon, there was a power outage in Rötz in the 92444 zip code district. Other parts of the area are currently affected by disturbances in the power grid. You can read all the notifications about the power outage at Rötz, which has been in place since 05.06.23, and what you can do now here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Adrian

Malfunctions and maintenance in the updated Rotz

The portal Störsauskunft.de currently reports a total of 6 Rötz errors for which the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is responsible. Rötz is located in Bavaria, where homes live without electricity on average only 9 minutes a year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disruptions are currently available June 6, 2023 at Roots

location disorder since then Proven predictor Steegen, Rotz, Rotz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined Trobelsdorf, Grub, Rotz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined Berndorf, Group, Rotz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined Steegen, Rotz, Rotz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined Hetzmannsdorf, Rotz, Rotz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined CHA 35, Hetzmannsdorf Volunteer Fire Department, Rötz 05/06/2023 at 4:00 PM undefined

(status: 6/6/2023, 2:56 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Rötz: Contact the responsible network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Bayernwerk Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

Power outage, now what? How to behave correctly

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackout scenario: When everything suddenly becomes dark

Power outages can have a huge impact on the nation. There may be prolonged power outages lasting several hours or even days. The consequences can be dire, as many areas of daily life depend on the energy source. Transportation systems, communication systems, and public services can all be disrupted. Food and water supplies can also be affected. Power outages can also increase crime since public safety is at risk. Therefore, it is important to prepare for such an event and make contingency plans. A checklist of must-haves can help prepare for a blackout. It is also advisable to know and follow the rules of conduct in the event of a power outage. In the worst case, a few days after the power outage, the nuclear power plant could experience a super-breakdown, since sufficient cooling of the reactors could no longer be ensured.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de