Harry and Meghan: A royal expert expects to move to England

FromLarissa Glones Close

Are Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan planning to move to England? A royal expert raises hope for the long-awaited return of the Sussexes.

LONDON – It will be exciting news in royal circles to leave fans speechless: Almost two years after they left the palace and moved to the United States, Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40) are said to be about to return to think England.

The ducal couple in Sussex are said to be planning a move to faraway California. Meghan and Harry are said to have had enough of nearly €12.5 million in their luxury villa in Montecito and are thus looking to find a new home for their family of four. The two can find something not only in America, that royal expert Neil Sean is convinced. A palace source has told Sean that Meghan and Harry should be considered “second ownership” of the renegade prince’s home.

"Prince Harry and […] His wife, Meghan Markle, will be looking for a home in the UK," Sean said on his daily YouTube show. Most of their time, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will definitely continue to spend California, their new center of life, and the home in Great Britain can be used for occasional home visits.