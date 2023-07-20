Great Britain wants to “block” migrants – scathing criticism

Britain wants to “stop” immigrants. The planned measures have met with severe criticism.

Critics in Great Britain talk about abolishing the right to asylum: Despite strong criticism, the British Parliament passed a law on Tuesday, which is intended to take away the right to asylum from those who entered the country irregularly. A “law against illegal immigration” could come into effect before Parliament’s summer recess.

About the same time, a barge caused a sensation when it arrived in the county of Dorset. People Protest “BB Stockholm” Visit in Portland 500 asylum seekers are to be accommodated on the boat in the future. It is part of the government’s efforts to stop migrants from entering the UK.

Last year alone more than 45,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats to England. In the future, they may be deported to their home country or to a third country without the opportunity to apply for asylum. For example, the new law makes it possible to immediately detain migrants within the British Isles.

According to the government, migrants can be sent to Rwanda, among other places, regardless of their place of origin. For the government, it’s all about “prevention.” People should ask for protection in the East African country and be prevented from returning to Great Britain. However, an agreement already struck with the East African country remains on hold. The deal would see Britain hand over responsibility for protecting asylum seekers to Rwanda in exchange for money. Court of Appeal judges have ruled that this is illegal. Now it is up to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court. See also Queen's funeral: Will US President Joe Biden arrive by bus?

The Conservative Party has announced that Brexit will reduce immigration. However, there has been no restructuring agreement with the EU since then. The government has to pay millions of pounds a day for beds in hotels because there is not enough accommodation in the UK.

Critics call the law ‘brutal’

The government’s plans have been heavily criticized internationally. Human rights activists described this as a violation of international obligations. A spokesman for Best of Britain called the law “brutal”. It would deny refugees and asylum seekers their rights and lead to more people being imprisoned at taxpayers’ expense. Naomi Smith, executive director of the association, said the policy was morally reprehensible.