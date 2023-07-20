Event at a Glance – Women’s World Cup 2023: It’s Friday – Sports

Purana: How is her fitness?

Spain’s Alexia Butellas, who has won the Ballon d’Or for the past two years, will take the field on Friday.

The two co-hosts have already played their first group game, and Switzerland’s World Cup adventure begins on Friday. The national team meets the Philippines, arguably the weakest opponents in Group A, at 07:00 Swiss time in Dunedin. Ahead of the Swiss, Olympic champions Canada are in action. .

On Australia’s southeast coast, two long-time World Cup favorites will battle it out. Nigeria has been a part of all World Cup finals so far, the first edition in 1991 was the only time Canada was not. The North Americans are trying to defeat the West Africans in the World Cup for the 3rd time. In the second and so far last meeting in 2011, Nigeria won 1-0. The eyes will be on Nigeria’s Asizad Oshola and Canada’s Christine Sinclair.

8 years after their World Cup debut in Canada, the Swiss Women’s National Team is back on soccer’s biggest stage. A win against the Philippines is essential if the national team wants to go a step further than their target of qualifying for the Round of 16. The Southeast Asians have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time and are considered the clear underdogs in Group A.

Spain only qualified for the World Cup in 2015, and since then the national team has undergone a major development. Women’s football is becoming increasingly important in the Iberian Peninsula, thanks to excellent results in youth competitions. Spain won the 2022 World Cup at the U17 and U20 levels. A year later, the “adults” must also aim high. Like Switzerland, Costa Rica are making their second World Cup final appearance since 2015. Then there was a tussle with Spain that ended 1:1 and both teams were locked in the preliminary round.