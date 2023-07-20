“AI-Powered Candidate”: AI’s Election Manifesto in the UK

The self-proclaimed “AI-enabled candidate” is standing in a by-election for the British House of Commons in a constituency in the north of England. Lawyer Andrew Gray says he created his election campaign using online surveys, from which AI technology and language models distilled the final version. He admitted to the political magazine Politico that the AI ​​is flawed, but the technology is still “better than the current system”. He says he has already campaigned for the Conservatives, Labor and the Liberal Democrats.

An election project from AI

Gray’s campaign was based on a polling tool called Police. The open-source tool visualizes opinions in quantitative graphs and helps determine the nuances of agreement and rejection in a group on controversial issues. Conveniently, Gray also heads the “Crowd Wisdom Project,” a non-profit organization designed to help decision makers use Polis. As a parliamentary candidate, Gray now wants to use the policy to find out what eligible voters want from MPs. He received comments from 275 people.

to his demands Now the re-nationalisation of the Bank of England and interest rate hikes have been decided. It must be accepted that Britain is in a period of hyperinflation. Wages should be raised. He determined that big companies like Amazon should be taxed more and that people wanted closer ties with the European Union. They want more distance from America. Finally, the “AI candidate” favors rapid regulation of AI in order to avoid repeating mistakes in social media oversight.

Gray has not been given a realistic chance in Thursday’s by-election. Instead, a head-to-head contest between the Conservative candidate and his Labor opponent is expected. But Gray says it shows that all constituencies are vulnerable to such “guerrilla attacks”, whether they come second or third in the polls. In future, MPs will have to fulfill the demands of their constituents or they will be crushed.



