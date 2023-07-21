Surprise: Nigeria held Canada to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup

Another surprise result at the World Cup: Canada’s 0-0 draw against Nigeria – also due to a missed penalty.

The Football World Cup in New Zealand and Australia started with a surprise win for New Zealanders against Norway. DFB Women play first group games on Monday. In the current episode we take a closer look at the World Cup. The guest is Linda Brezonic, multiple world and European champion. Deputy FUNKE sports director Andreas Berten and moderator Nils Halberscheidt talk to him about the prospects of the national team, the development of women’s football and the marketing of women. But back to the Ruhr area at the back – of course we also see our pot clubs!

Inside Soccer: From the Pot to the Bottom: A special chapter on the Women’s World Cup

Melbourne. Olympic champion Canada with a disappointing performance in Football World Cup started The North Americans were held to a 0-0 draw in Group B in Melbourne Nigeria Contents Her country’s captain and football icon, Christine Sinclair, misses a penalty chance in the 50th minute.

The 40-year-old striker, who is playing his last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, took a penalty himself but was denied by Nigerian goalkeeper Siamaka Nanadosi. This will be the sixth World Cup appearance for Sinclair, a 324-time international.

Red card just before the end

Although Canada looked better, Nigeria played better, especially towards the end of the first half. After Sinclair’s missed shot, coach Beverley Priestman’s side didn’t come up with any brilliant ideas in the closing stages either. Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun (90+8) was red carded just before the end for a foul.

Fri, 07/21/2023, 07:34 am

