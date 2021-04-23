The Justice Department expects 500 indictments after the Capitol storm

DrThe US Department of Justice expects a total of more than 500 charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol building in early January. So far, more than 400 people have been affected, as revealed by court documents on Thursday. “The investigation is continuing and the government expects that at least 100 people will be charged.” It will certainly be one of the largest trials in US history.

On January 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Congress headquarters in Washington. Five people were killed and dozens were injured.

Spray with bear spray

Earlier this week, investigators concluded that policeman Brian Siknik, who was killed in the storming of the Capitol, had died of natural causes. And US media reported that he had suffered a double stroke, according to an autopsy report published Monday evening by the head of forensic medicine in Washington.

Secnick had collapsed several hours after the Capitol storm on January 6 and died the following day. Capitol Police initially linked his death in January to injuries he sustained while on duty. In March, two men were arrested for attacking Sicknick. According to media reports, they sprayed the 42-year-old officer with a bear spray.

“Bravely defend Congress.”

Chief forensic pathologist Francisco J. Diaz of The Washington Post said that no allergic reaction to a chemical spray had been detected. The autopsy was also said to have shown no signs of internal or external injuries at Seknik. However, the doctor did not rule out that the events that took place on the Capitol building may have contributed to the death of the police officer. The doctor was quoted as saying that Seknik was among the officials who dealt with the mob and all of that played a role regarding his condition.

The Capitol Police accepted the report’s findings. “This does not change the fact that the official Seknik died while exercising his post and courageously defended the Congress and the Capitol,” the agency said.