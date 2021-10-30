“GEO Reportage: Canada” on Arte on Live and TV: Episode 486 of the Report Series

Today, October 30, 2021, the report series “GEO Reportage: Canada” can be seen on TV. All information about today’s broadcast, live broadcast and recurring “With the Midwife Across the Badlands” can be read here. Plus an overview of upcoming TV dates for GEO Reportage: Canada.

“GEO Reportage: Canada” is shown on TV today, October 30, 2021. In order not to miss the reporting series, you should be in time art Play: Program (“With the Midwife Across the Badlands”) here at 7:45 hour shown. Those who prefer watching TV online: Arte also offers online live streaming.

‘GEO Reportage: Canada’ Today on Live and TV: This is What ‘With a Midwife Across the Badlands’ is all about

Canadian lands in southeastern Alberta: meadows as far as the eye can see, dry, dusty valleys and strange rocky spiers called ‘hoods’. A wonderful, seemingly unrealistic landscape that was once home to dinosaurs. Very few very humble people live on nearly 90,000 square kilometers – including young families. Being a midwife in a “bad country” is more than an adventure. (Source: Aarti, quoted by FUNKE magazines)

Watch GEO Reportage: Canada on TV today

‘GEO Report: Canada’ October 30, 2021: ‘With the Midwife Across the Badlands’ repeat online at ARTE media library and on TV

For all those who can’t watch “GEO Reportage: Canada” today October 30, 2021 at 7:45 a.m.: Take a look at Arte’s media library. This offers many online TV contributions as video-on-demand for streaming – also and especially after the respective broadcast on TV. “With the Midwife Across the Badlands” appears again by Aarti: Am 10.11.2021 a 6:55 am. As a rule, you can also find the program online after it is broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs.

All information about “Geo Reportage: Canada” on TV

date: 30.10.2021

in a: art

episode: 486 (“with the midwife through the badlands”)

FSK: Approved from 6 years old

Title: With the midwife through the badlands

year of production: 2017

Long: 50 minutes (from 7.45 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.)

in high definition: Yes

More episodes of “Geo Reportage: Canada” on TV

When and where you can watch more episodes of “GEO Reportage: Canada” on TV, you can find out here:

Episode title(s) Series episode date time sender Duration The lifeblood of Mauritania 570 30.10.2021 8:35 am art 55 minutes San Martino mountain guides 578 30.10.2021 7:40 pm art 35 minutes Marble Artists in Mandalay 487 1.11.2021 7:00 am. art 55 minutes Of the living and the dead 474 1.11.2021 9:25 am art 55 minutes A sky full of colorful kites 519 1.11.2021 10:20 AM art 50 minutes Ice Pilots – Magic in White 574 1.11.2021 11:10 AM art 35 minutes David and the Komodo dragons 425 2.11.2021 7:00 am. art 50 minutes User rotation 469 3.11.2021 6:55 am art 55 minutes punk bird of the Alps 439 4.11.2021 6:55 am art 55 minutes Mexico’s young players barefoot 418 5.11.2021 7:00 am. art 55 minutes salmon counter 488 6.11.2021 8:10 am art 55 minutes

The information for the season and episode number is provided by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the designations in the official episode guides.

ROJ / news.de