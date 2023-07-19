Surcharge for live music: Restaurant guests will get a nasty surprise

A restaurant in Great Britain really counted without its guests: a group of four friends spent the evening together at the restaurant with live music, long drinks and some finger food. In the quiet atmosphere, they listened to the band and chatted animatedly.

But when it came time to pay, there was a nasty surprise: In addition to drinks and snacks, the bill included a charge for live music. Each woman must pay eight pounds – a total of 32 pounds, 36 euros.

A British pub charges guests for live music

A shock to the guests. They were not informed beforehand about the cost of the music. Also, they didn’t even order live music. An angry woman took a picture of the receipt after being charged. Her friend posted the photo on the platform. Reddit ” Reality.

“Looks like someone can’t afford live music and pass the bill to the guests,” one user speculated. Another explained: “No, I wouldn’t have paid for it if I didn’t know beforehand. I’ll be happy to pay later.”

“Looks a little ugly”

On the other hand, other users point out that restaurants often cover the costs of entertainment such as music for their guests. However, in the case of four friends, it would be appropriate to ask for permission directly at the door or generally point out the extra costs – instead of adding them directly to the bill. “I’ve never seen the Secret Service charge anywhere. It seems a little gross,” said one user.

