US Plant Fires in June 2022: What Happened?

On June 5, 2022, a Hermit’s Peak fire broke out in the United States.
On June 5, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the Hermit Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico had burned 317,138 acres and was 62% contained. 766 residents were forcibly evicted, 26,796 residents were voluntarily evacuated, 12,328 houses were threatened, 27 houses and 50 buildings were damaged, 432 houses and 447 buildings were destroyed. 107 people were injured.
What is plant fire?
Forest fires usually occur when there is severe drought and high air temperatures. Agricultural areas and forests are particularly vulnerable to shrubs and trees. As a result, the habitats of humans and animals are being destroyed, and the harvest and nature are being affected.
Interesting facts about America
The America It is located in North America and covers an area of 9,629,091 km². 327.17 million people live here. The capital is Washington.
The last major disasters in America
The current disaster case has been identified by the GLIDE (Globally Unique Disaster IDentfier) International Program for Documentation and Identification of Disasters under the GLIDE number. WF-2022-000226-USA is listed.
In the past, there were always emergencies in America. A total of 35 disasters have been listed in the GLIDE database since 2019, 3 of which were plant fires.
|Date
|event
|region
|06/15/2022
|flood
|America
|06/05/2022
|plant fire
|The Hermit’s Supreme Fire
|11.12.2021
|Cyclone
|07/29/2021
|Earthquake
|America
|06/30/2021
|Heat wave
|01/10/2020
|Cyclone
|Michigan
|05/03/2020
|Storm
|Kansas
|02.03.2020
|Cyclone
|Nashville, TN
|03/27/2020
|Storm
|Missouri
|07.04.2020
|Storm
|Ohio Valley
|04/12/2020
|Cyclone
|Texas
|08/10/2020
|Storm
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|09/15/2020
|Cyclone
|Gulf Shores, AL
|09.10.2020
|Cyclone
|Creole, LA
|10/28/2020
|Cyclone
|Cocotree, LA
|06/01/2020
|Heat wave
|America
|08.11.2020
|Cyclone
|Florida Keys
|08/27/2020
|Cyclone
|01.08.2020
|plant fire
|08/03/2020
|Cyclone
|Ocean Isle Beach, NC
|03/01/2020
|A widespread infectious disease
|02/23/2019
|Storm
|MS, AL, TN, IL, IN, OH, CT, MD, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VA and WV
|04.07.2019
|Storm
|Denver/Fort Collins, CO
|03/22/2019
|Storm
|TX and ok
|10/20/2019
|Cyclone
|TX, OK, MO, LA, AR and TN
|05/20/2019
|flood
|OK and AR
|03/15/2019
|flood
|Well, NE, MO, IL, KS, AR, KY, TN, TX, MS and LA
|03/14/2019
|flood
|Missouri River
|04/13/2019
|Storm
|TX, LA, MS, AL, GA, NC, OH and PA
|05/26/2019
|Cyclone
|CO, WY, NE, KS, OK, MO, IA, IL, IN, OH, PA and NJ
|05/16/2019
|Storm
|IL, IN, IA, TX
|07.05.2019
|Storm
|TX, OK, KS, AR, LA, MS, AL, NC
|06/01/2019
|plant fire
|California and Alaska
|09/17/2019
|Cyclone
|Galveston, Texas
|06.07.2019
|Earthquake
|America
