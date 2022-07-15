US Plant Fires in June 2022: What Happened?

June 2022 Wildfires affect nature and people in the United States. Report on the current state of the disaster in the United States.

On June 5, 2022, a Hermit’s Peak fire broke out in the United States.

Wildfires in the United States: Current Status in June 2022

On June 5, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the Hermit Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico had burned 317,138 acres and was 62% contained. 766 residents were forcibly evicted, 26,796 residents were voluntarily evacuated, 12,328 houses were threatened, 27 houses and 50 buildings were damaged, 432 houses and 447 buildings were destroyed. 107 people were injured.

What is plant fire?

Forest fires usually occur when there is severe drought and high air temperatures. Agricultural areas and forests are particularly vulnerable to shrubs and trees. As a result, the habitats of humans and animals are being destroyed, and the harvest and nature are being affected.

Interesting facts about America

The America It is located in North America and covers an area of ​​9,629,091 km². 327.17 million people live here. The capital is Washington.

The last major disasters in America

The current disaster case has been identified by the GLIDE (Globally Unique Disaster IDentfier) ​​International Program for Documentation and Identification of Disasters under the GLIDE number. WF-2022-000226-USA is listed.

In the past, there were always emergencies in America. A total of 35 disasters have been listed in the GLIDE database since 2019, 3 of which were plant fires.

Date event region 06/15/2022 flood America 06/05/2022 plant fire The Hermit’s Supreme Fire 11.12.2021 Cyclone 07/29/2021 Earthquake America 06/30/2021 Heat wave 01/10/2020 Cyclone Michigan 05/03/2020 Storm Kansas 02.03.2020 Cyclone Nashville, TN 03/27/2020 Storm Missouri 07.04.2020 Storm Ohio Valley 04/12/2020 Cyclone Texas 08/10/2020 Storm Cedar Rapids, IA 09/15/2020 Cyclone Gulf Shores, AL 09.10.2020 Cyclone Creole, LA 10/28/2020 Cyclone Cocotree, LA 06/01/2020 Heat wave America 08.11.2020 Cyclone Florida Keys 08/27/2020 Cyclone 01.08.2020 plant fire 08/03/2020 Cyclone Ocean Isle Beach, NC 03/01/2020 A widespread infectious disease 02/23/2019 Storm MS, AL, TN, IL, IN, OH, CT, MD, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VA and WV 04.07.2019 Storm Denver/Fort Collins, CO 03/22/2019 Storm TX and ok 10/20/2019 Cyclone TX, OK, MO, LA, AR and TN 05/20/2019 flood OK and AR 03/15/2019 flood Well, NE, MO, IL, KS, AR, KY, TN, TX, MS and LA 03/14/2019 flood Missouri River 04/13/2019 Storm TX, LA, MS, AL, GA, NC, OH and PA 05/26/2019 Cyclone CO, WY, NE, KS, OK, MO, IA, IL, IN, OH, PA and NJ 05/16/2019 Storm IL, IN, IA, TX 07.05.2019 Storm TX, OK, KS, AR, LA, MS, AL, NC 06/01/2019 plant fire California and Alaska 09/17/2019 Cyclone Galveston, Texas 06.07.2019 Earthquake America

+++ Editor’s note: This text was automatically generated based on current data from the GLIDE project. We welcome feedback and comments at [email protected] +++

Follow along News.de Already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest And Network light? Here you will find the latest news, latest videos and direct lines to editors.

roj/news.de