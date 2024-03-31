Great Britain: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Easter service

Despite being ill, Britain's King Charles attended an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
mbo/dpa
March 31, 2024 – 1:33 pm
Britain's King Charles (75) and his wife Queen Camilla (76) attended an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday. The couple were seen smiling and waving as they entered the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in the morning. Someone from the audience shouted “Happy Easter!” When shouted, the king replied: “You too!”
