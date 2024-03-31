SPOILER* AEW “Rampage #139” taping report broadcast from London, Ontario, Canada starting March 30, 2024 (first broadcast April 5, 2024)

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #139” (Tapings: March 30, 2024)

Location: Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada

Original broadcast date: 5th April 2024 from 3am CEST on Thriller TV

Attendance: Approximately 4,300

Following yesterday's edition of AEW Collision, some matches for the next edition of AEW Rampage have been booked at Budweiser Gardens. The show will be aired on TNT from Friday night 5th April 2024 to Saturday 6th April 2024 at 3am German time. In Germany you can now subscribe to “AEW+”. Thriller TV (Formerly FiteTV) will be live. Additionally, the event will be held on Monday, April 8 Discovery+ Published and one day later, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 DMAXWrestlingDE Available free and full length on YouTube. The order of matches may vary during broadcast. Additionally, more segments and clips may be added before the actual broadcast.

Commentators for the edition include Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Ian Riccaponi, and Matt Menard.

1st Match

Singles match

Malachi Black won by pinfall over Christopher Daniels after Black Mass.

2. Competition

Singles Tournament – AEW International Title Eliminator

Roderick Strong (w/ The Undisputed Kingdom: Matt Daven & Mike Bennett) defeated London Lightning.

After the match, Lightning is greeted by Tony Khan at the entrance and receives a hug from the AEW leader.

3. Competition

Singles match

Serena Deep defeated Trish Adora by submission in a Sharpshooter.

4. Competition

A four-way elimination tournament

Daniel Garcia won by stipulation against Commander, Brian Keith and Action Andretti.

Order of elimination:

1) Bryan Keith of Commander via pinfall.

2) Commander by Action Andretti.

3) Action Andretti by Daniel Garcia.

That concludes today's AEW Rampage taping report.

Discuss the results of the taping with many fans here! Click!