Davis beats Canada’s win

Three points thanks to three strong assists from Alfonso Davis! The 20-year-old Bayern Munich full-back led Canada to a 5-1 victory over Bermuda at the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Davis played on the offensive winger and was involved in nearly all of his team’s offensive actions.

Despite playing a 16-month hiatus, the Canadians didn’t take long to find their beat at Exploria Stadium in Orlando (Florida, USA). After a superb free kick by Davis, Kyle Larrain (19) took the lead to make it 1-0. After a few minutes, Davis played at his pace, ran a long ball in front of the goalkeeper and found Larryn again in the middle (27), which rose to 2-0. After the next goal from Richie Larrea (59) and Bermuda (63) – with the kind help of the Canadian goalkeeper – Davis was once again the one who triumphed on the left and found Laren (69) only for the third time to push. Substitute Theo Corpiano (81) set the last point to win 5-1.

Sunday against the Cayman Islands

Thus Canada celebrated a tailor-made start on the way to Qatar. It continues Sunday evening (10 pm German time) with the duel against the Cayman Islands. In order to survive the first qualifying round, Davies & Co. Group B finished (also Suriname and Aruba) as winners.

