Great Britain: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Easter service

Britain's King Charles (75) and his wife Queen Camilla (76) attended an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday. The couple were seen smiling and waving as they entered the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in the morning. Someone from the audience shouted “Happy Easter!” When shouted, the king replied: “You too!”

Charles wore a dark coat and blue tie. Camilla often came in a green dress with a hat. The couple traveled by limousine from their rooms in the castle to the church a short distance from the front. After a brief greeting from the priests, they entered the church. It was Charles' first major public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in February.

Other royals have already arrived, such as Charles' sister Princess Anne, 73. Heir to the throne Prince William, 41, his wife Princess Kate, 42, and their children did not attend the service. Kate recently announced that she too has cancer and is now undergoing preventive chemotherapy.





