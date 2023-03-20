Live Ticker Flying Men’s Ski: Strength Win – No German in Top 10

Norwegian ski jumper Halvor Egner Granerud has won more major titles after winning the Four Hills competition. Granerud has been the overall World Cup winner since Sunday and also won the highly prized Raw Air ranking in his home country of Norway. In the second ski flying event at the giant facility in Vikersund, 26-year-old Stefan Kraft was only beaten after attempts of 234 and 219 metres.

In the first round, the Austrian failed to clear the maximum distance of the day (246.5 meters). Third was Anze Lanisek from Slovenia. Granerud has twelve stage wins this winter. Three more are missing from Slovenian Peter Brevci’s record – and there are many more individual matches.

Germany had no chance like the previous day. As of Saturday, head coach Stefan Horngacher’s team’s top athlete was Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, who finished 13th with 207.5 and 236 meters. “I noticed there could have been more,” Wellinger said. Markus Eisenbichler (14th) and Karl Geiger (17th) are no match for the world’s best in aviation. Although winter is over for biathletes and alpine athletes, there are still two weekends before ski jumpers can take off in Lahti, Finland, and Blanica, Slovenia.