Trump complains about his Christmas boat – “He'll burn in hell”

Donald Trump has made serious accusations against US President Joe Biden and various US companies in his social media posts.

PALM BEACH — In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump attacked “corrupt Joe Biden,” “crazy Jack Smith” and those who want to destroy America. The post is built Donald Trump In his previous Christmas Eve message, it was directed to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “It's hard to truly celebrate Christmas when you have a corrupt and incompetent president who wants to imprison his political enemy,” he said in his fury.

“2024 will go down in history as the year of massive and fully coordinated illegal election interference by the worst and most corrupt president in US history, Joe Biden and the DOJ, FBI, AG's and the corrupt Joe Biden. DA across the country but despite everything, America will eventually be re- A great and glorious victory for those brave and courageous patriots who want to make it big,” Trump wrote. in another Mail, which took aim at Biden and the officials, with Trump concluding: “May they burn in hell. Again: Merry Christmas!”

Former US President Donald Trump. © Charlie Neibergall/AP

Trump's Christmas announcement isn't just against Joe Biden

Trump's Christmas message became particularly controversial when he discussed Smith's legal team and their relationship with Michael Drieben (a US Justice Department official). Drieben, who has argued more than 100 times before the Supreme Court, recently joined Smith's team. He previously worked at the DOJ and started at the law firm O'Melveny & Myers in 2020.

Trump also hit on issues like taxes, a “woke military” and low inflation. As for Russia and Ukraine, he suggested he wanted to resolve the conflict without approving additional military aid to Ukraine. Despite the personal messages of grief, Trump leads the Republican presidential race. He is leading against President Joe Biden in key states. Trump's Christmas Message: “Love to all!” He concluded.

Biden's Christmas message is traditional

Instead, Joe Biden chose a traditional route for his Christmas message. “This Christmas Eve, my wish for you and your family is that you enjoy a few moments of quiet reflection and find the peace that lies at the heart of the Christmas story,” he wrote. X. “May you find peace in this silent night. Warmth from those around you.” Biden also spent time talking to members of the military. (czech)