Conor Penn Boxing in America again!

British welterweight Connor Penn will return to the ring in early 2024, boxing in the United States for the second time in a row.

Conor Benn will square off against Peter Dobson on Saturday February 3rd in Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The fight will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, with Penn taking part in the afternoon main event in Las Vegas, England (and Germany, of course).

Penn (22-0, 14 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in 17 months with a 10-round points win over Mexico's Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando. Earlier, “The Destroyer” disappeared from the scene for a long time due to suspicion of doping. To date, his status in the UK has not been clarified and he still does not have a BBBofC – British Boxing Association boxing license. Penn, ranked No. 5 by the WBC, is “targeting big names and a world title in 2024,” writes his promotion's Matchroom official press release. He begins this “journey” against the more unknown but undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) in his first 12 rounds in the United States. It should also make it clear that a fight with Chris Eubank Jr. is off the table again.

If you are aiming for the world title in 2024 and want to compete with the “greats”, why choose Dobson as your opponent, you know that the American was last in the ring in June 2022. The 33-year-old could be cannon fodder for the “Destroyer.” Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) got the big fight he was hoping for after losing two fights with Matchroom fighters, according to a press release. The 33-year-old was previously scheduled for fights against Caoimhin Agyarko and Pat McCormack, but could now put himself in the line-up of big fights Ben is targeting if he wins on February 3.

Dobson said: “I'd like to thank Matchroom for keeping their word and coming back to me after a couple of previous fights fell through,” Dobson said. “Eddie Hearn is a stand-up guy. Let's hope Connor Penn stays healthy and ready, but the truth is, I said yes to everyone Matchroom offered me. Agyarko, McCormack, and now Ben.”

Conor Penn is also looking forward to the fight: “Boxing in Vegas is a dream come true, not just for me, but for every fighter who grew up boxing,” Penn said. “Vegas has been the stage for many greats before me and I can't wait to face undefeated welterweight Peter Dobson in this arena on February 3rd, who has accepted the challenge when many have not. […] We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us, starting with our debut in Las Vegas and marking the beginning of our pursuit of the World Welterweight Championship.

The full event will include a clash between American Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) and Irishman Connor Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) for the IBF North American middleweight title. Live broadcast on DAZN. Heavyweight Johnny Fisher is already on BoxRec's fight card.