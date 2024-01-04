Giant slalom in Chuenisbärgli – Hat-trick looms: Odermatt wants to win in Adelboden – Sports

Marco Odermatt is currently untouchable in the giant slalom. In Adelboden, the man from Nidwalden is aiming for his third win in a row.

On Saturday, the World Cup Classic will take place in Adelboden with the giant slalom. All eyes will of course be on the dominant Marco Odermatt. The 26-year-old could complete the treble at Chuenisbärgli.

I don't care one way or another about the hat-trick.

Only Austrian Hermann Mayer (1998, 1999 and 2001 – the race was canceled in 2000) and Ingmar Stenmark have managed to win three giant slalom races in Adelboden in a row. The Swede even won four consecutive times in Adelboden between 1979 and 1982.

“The hat-trick doesn't matter to me more or less. It would lead to the same amount of 'normal' victory. Every time you are in Apelboden you want to win. That's why I'm so excited,” he said before the race.

Anyone betting on Odermatt winning would probably only make a little money. He is very intentional and very consistent in his preferred specialty:

The man from Nidwalden won all three giant slaloms of the season – some by huge margins.

He has been victorious in the last 7 giant slalom races in all seasons – including a World Cup gold medal in Andorra.

Of the last 15 giant slalom races, he has failed to finish first in only three – and he missed the race in Schladming last January.

“Everything has been in place for a while,” says Odermatt. However, each race writes its own story. The expected difficult conditions, with snowfall in particular, pose a number of question marks for the Swiss team leader. “Plus, every race is a snapshot. It can change quickly,” he warns.

There is no special preparation – there is no training in Adelboden

As a two-time Adelboden winner, he will approach this year's race no different from usual: “I didn't train here, I was in Bormio. That's why I couldn't learn anything new.” For him, it's all about checking the trails, testing the snow and finding the right setup.