Germany’s most underrated series – Quotenmeter.de

At the end of June, RTL+ launched the new series with Josie Hermer and Kaya Loska. The author believes that this series contains very good books.

The production company Odeon Fiction not only has experience with several crime series such as “Ein Fall für Zwei”, “Der Masuren Krimi” and “Letze Spur Berlin”, but also has the excellent youth crime series “Kitz” for the role of 2022 Netflix has been launched. Last year, lead creator Jonas Zimmermann and creators Jessa Schepper, Julie Keeler, and Markus Rausch wrote the six episodes of the new series.

The series focuses on successful Instagrammer and TikTokerin Liv (Josie Hermer), who is brought in to a manager (Rehan Shaheen) with her single father (Tom Keown) due to a miserable average grade. Since the private student no longer meets the school’s requirements, she must drop out of the private high school. Her father placed her in Schiller Comprehensive Public School. The Kant Gymnasium in Spandau, where the format was filmed, served as the backdrop.

The story doesn’t seem particularly exciting at first, but the scenario unfolds over time. Ironically, the opening sequence with the president of the university isn’t very good, because actress Rehan Shaheen aka LadyBitchRay can’t convey her script well. A decent reshoot would have been fine here. Otherwise, the series picks up quickly and Liv ends up at the new school with popular class queen Selena (Kayla Shekes/Kaya Losca), who becomes her nemesis in the course of the first episode.

Liv has to make do with an old new-school Nokia phone, so she pretends to take a digital break. But after a few minutes, she realized she couldn’t handle life without the internet. Because of this, she tries to score points with the school newspaper girls Mila (Saron Degeneh), Alma (Vine Sindel) and the somewhat insane Vanessa (Luna Kos). But everyone has their own packages to carry: Vanessa is hardly getting any rest because she already has a baby at home and Mila desperately wants Noah (Joshua Cantara) to love her.

The four girls show up at Selina’s house party and are received there with less joy. Finally, popular Liv, who is a social media star, carries three bumps from the school newspaper with her. Liv would like to bring the three girls into social life, so she is tutored by Mila and Alma. But this endeavor is already disrupted in the first episode because Mila enters the vortex and sucks her underwear. While this is nonsense, it still makes the series interesting.

Finally, Noah comes to the pool, and then they both want to see each other on the dance floor. Lev, on the other hand, is looking for a replacement pair of underwear and gets his hands on the flight attendant’s laptop. She surfs the internet like a junkie and immediately records a new video – resulting in Selena cheating on Mila, who is trapped in the pool. She sends all the other party guests inside, turns off the light and moves to grab a towel. This is a bit naive, but such pranks also appear in other series. And you have to testify to the makers: it’s also funny, although Mila was humiliated.

Other episodes also touch on mundane topics on the playground. The money has been stolen from the Community Fund and of course the first suspicion falls on Vanessa as she brings in new clothes. Finally, Liv has to admit that she borrowed money from the school newspaper company to buy a cell phone. So she had to sell her body for the photos to collect 200 euros again. She sells selfies for ten euros and wears silly outfits to make sales at school bazaars.

In another story, Liv wants to meet Tom, who is drawn a little stupidly. Therefore, many crazy situations are staged in which the two find time for each other. Meanwhile, Liv also designs on her friend Mila, who is supposed to impress Noah. But several misunderstandings ensure that the two never become a couple. Parts of the “Meme Girls” plot are unrealistic, but the general framework makes sense and the minor disasters make for good entertainment.

“Meme Girls” has a great script and RTL should be ordering more episodes quickly so the hype for this series doesn’t die down. The series is full of fun, well written and also concerned with deeper feelings. Because: Liv is actually a lonely teen because her dad basically didn’t have time for her. He is always on business trips and so the young lady has to enjoy herself. It doesn’t have to be useful if she doesn’t have a smartphone anymore. You could say that “Meme Girls” is kind of Germany’s New West.

Odeon Fiction also created good special effects. It’s all well done, and there are really no effects that look cheap or silly. German production is very advanced, because in the USA we have recently seen on network TV or in films like “Wonder Woman 1984” you can also give scary performances. All in all, “Meme Girls” is an entertaining treat on RTL+ – sadly there are only six episodes.

“Meme Girls” is on RTL+.

