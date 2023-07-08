United Kingdom: A Welsh woman is unable to find work because of her tattoos

Great Britain “I can’t find a job” – Melissa (46) has 800 tattoos Melissa Sloan from Wales gets three new tattoos every week. Addiction, as she described it, had a variety of negative effects on her life. published Jul 8, 2023 at 9:46 pm

Melissa Sloane, 46, is from Wales in the UK and previously worked as a toilet cleaner. Today, however, she can because Art that adorns her face and body, she can no longer find a job, as she herself says. She loves tattoos, especially facial tattoos, and has her own original tattoos Already covered twice.

“I can’t find a job,” Sloan bluntly told The Daily Star. “I applied for a job as a toilet cleaner where I live and they don’t want me because of my tattoos. She’ll have the motivation: ‘If someone offers me a job tomorrow, I’ll go to work – I’ll accept the offer.'”

Up to three new tattoos each week

Sloan got his first tattoo at the age of 20 and quickly became addicted to it. Today Welsh women have 800 tattoos. Despite her struggles in the working world, Sloane gets up to three new tattoos a week, according to The Mirror, and also describes herself as a jock. Her goal is to become the most tattooed woman in the world and get into the Guinness Book of Records.

Even outside of work, Sloane continues to have problems that come down to her looks: pubs refuse her entry and – worse for her – her children’s school doesn’t want her around: “I don’t do Christmas parties at school, I’m never invited,” she told the Daily Star. .