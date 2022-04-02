Germany-Spain, Lewandowski vs Messi: These are the best World Cup group stage matches

The draw for the preliminary round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has resulted in many interesting team duels. While the atmosphere is still fairly calm in the first round of Match One, some World Cup crackers await fans on Match Day Two and Three. The SportsBUZZER gives an overview. Ads

France-Denmark (Saturday, November 26): When it comes to the FIFA World Rankings, France (third) and Denmark (11th) are among the best countries in Europe. Figures from the World Cup qualifiers confirm that Equipe Tricolor finished the group stage six points behind second-placed Ukraine, and Denmark took a total of nine three-pointers from ten matches – so many of the qualifying wins have only come from the DFB. France is also the defending champion, while Denmark reached the semi-finals of the European Championships last year.

Spain-Germany (Sunday, November 27): It’s the duel between two World Cup candidates. be Spain “Of course a favorite of the title too”National coach Hansi Flick said. His fellow Spanish coach Luis Enrique said: “It’s a great group. (…) Germany is a strength. But we are Spain, and we are also a strength. All matches are going to be tough. But we know Germany well.” He lost the World Cup final to Spain in 2008, and finished in the World Cup semi-finals because of the Iberians in 2010. Spain celebrated the World Cup title in South Africa and is still fresh in memory: the deeply agonizing 0:6 in the Nations League in November 2020 at the end of the reign Joachim Loew as national coach. See also US assessment: age-specific vaccination schedule is not ideal

Hansi Flick on MagentaTV about the World Cup Draw

Portugal-Uruguay (Monday, November 28): You have to account for at least these two countries in order to participate in the quarter-finals. Portugal travels to Qatar with what is arguably the best team in history With the Nations League winning in 2019 proving that they are among the best teams in Europe. As for Uruguay, this will likely be the last major tournament featuring veteran Diego Godin (36), Luis Suarez (35) and Edinson Cavani (35). But the youngsters in Diego Alonso’s team don’t have to hide either. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez are expected to face Uruguay in Qatar.

Iran-USA (Tuesday, November 29): From a mathematical point of view, this is not the big bang on the last day of Group B. But there is enormous political tension between the two countries, in part because of Iran’s nuclear programme. Just a few days ago, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian defense companies after a series of missile attacks on targets in Iraq and the Gulf. Neighbors of the United States and Iran blame the country for the March 13 attack on Erbil, Iraq, and for repeated missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. “Therefore, my team and I will focus only on the sporting aspect and prepare perfectly for the matches,” Iran coach Dragan Skocic explained.

Poland-Argentina (Wednesday, November 30): The players of the world will meet again in Group C on the last day of the match. Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski meets Poland with Argentina with Lionel Messi. Lewandowski has won the last two FIFA votes, Messi is a six-time winner in the FIFA World Player of the Year election. All eyes will be on these two superstars at the World Cup in Qatar. However, with their states, they are not among the favorites to win the title. See also Video shows a 14-year-old black man falsely accused of theft at a SoHo hotel