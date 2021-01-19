Olivia Rodrygo’s “driver’s license” bowls first

The “driver’s license”, released at Geffen / Interscope Records, is # 1 in 1116 in the Hot 100’s 62-year history. It’s the 48 one To paint at the top, the first of 2021. Here’s a deeper look at Rodrygo’s maiden road trip to # 1 on the Hot 100, among other accomplishments.

Streams, sales and broadcasts: The “driver’s license” attracted 76.1 million US copies and sold 38,000 downloads in the week ending January 14, according to MRC data. It also earned 8.1 million radio viewership impressions in the week ending January 17. The track debuted first on every genre Streamed songs And the Digital Song Sales Charts, indicating Rodrigo’s first leader on each list, as he enters Bob Airplay (No. 31) and Adults On Air Pop (No. 37) The broadcast arrangement. Record streams for the first upgraded song: 76.1 million views in the opening week in the US of “Driver’s License” represent the best new weekly for the first female artist to properly be promoted to radio services, broadcasting, and other platforms. Total is the best of any song in its first week of release since Cardi B’s “WAP”, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, rose to 93 million US songs in the week ending August 13, 2020 (and on the Hot 100 on August 22), It is the largest number for any track in its first week of availability.

… even though it is Rodrigo's second best song in 100 Before "Driver's License", Rodrigo charted one of his top 100 entries: "All I Want" (Metaphorical Graph Learner Statement) spent two weeks counting, peaking at # 90, where he made his debut, in January 2020. "Want" Is from High School Musical: Music: The Series (music from Disney + original series); "Drivers' License" is a stand-alone single to date, with Rodrigo's debut EP Expected this year. Of the 48 singles that debuted at # 1 on the Hot 100, most were, unsurprisingly, by established business. Only seven of them belonged to emerging artists with a lower or comparable planning history at the time of their entry from Rodrigo. Lauryn Hill fired with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998, recording her first solo entry on the Hot 100, after the Fugees appeared three times in 1994-1997 with her as a member. Clay Aiken (2003), Fantasia (2004) and Carrie Underwood (2005) debuted at # 1 with their first Hot 100 solo songs, all of them American Idol Coronation of the singles "This Is the Night", "I Believe" and "Inside Your Heaven". In 2006, Taylor Hicks' film "Do I Make You Proud" opened in number 1 after winning this season Idol, Although it is the 69th entry fee for the entry peak three weeks ago. Since then, Baauer's "Harlem Shake" has started to top the Hot 100 in 2013, coinciding with a systematic change that added YouTube data to the chart formula, while Zayn's first solo entry after leaving One Direction, "Pillowtalk," soared In No. 1 in 2016.

Four before 2004: California-born Rodrigo is the latest artist born to top the Hot 100 list. Born on February 20, 2003 (fun fact: Rihanna shares her birthday), Rodrigo took over the title from Jawsh 685, who was born in November. 5, 2002, and the list topped the list on October 17, 2020, with "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" with Jason Derulo and BTS. At 17 years and 11 months old, Rodrigo was the youngest female artist at the time of the Hot 100 lead since Billie Eilish, who was 17 years eight months and one week old when she led with "Bad Guy" in August 2019. Four artists born in the first decade of the 21st century have now ruled the Hot 100, one born in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003: Rodrigo, Josh 685, Eilish (born December 18, 2001) and 24kGoldn (born November 13, 2000) , Whose "temperament" featured Ian Dior dropped to second after eight weeks at number one. Geffen, Interscope Responsible: Geffen ranked in the Hot 100 for the first time since Nelly Furtado's song "Say It Right" topped the list on February 24, 2007. Prior to that, Furtado and Geffen spent six weeks at No.1 in 2006 with "Promiscuous" featuring Timbaland. Interscope scores first Hot 100 No. 1 of 2021, after two, that were recorded consecutively, in 2020: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande "Rain on Me" (last June 6) and "Rockstar" for DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) who started his reign For seven weeks in the next frame (June 13th).

Car tones: Perhaps surprisingly, given the wheels' role as an ingredient in successful music dating back to the early days of rock music, Rodrygo ranks any version of the word "driving" at # 1 in the Hot 100 for the first time. Three other songs with "drive" in their titles made it to the top ten (two of Acts were named transport forms): The Cars "Drive" (No. 3, 1984), Incubus "Drive" (No. 9, 2001) and Train's "Drive" By "(No. 10). One of Hot 100's previous hits includes "driver's" in its title: "Driver's Seat" by Sniff 'n' the Tears (No. 15, 1979). The word "license" appeared in the title of the previous Hot 100 song (despite the British English spelling): Billy Ocean's License to Chill (No. 32, 1989). (A year earlier, Ocean The Hot 100 topped with his own driving stroke: "Get Outta My Dreams, Get My Car.") Check out Billboard.com later this morning for a full rundown of the latest Top 100 Top 10 sites. Once again, for all the chart news, you can follow @Billboard and @Billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (as of Jan 23), including the entire Hot 100, will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan 20).