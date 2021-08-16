DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc Recommended Cash Offer by Renesas Electronics Corporation – Condition Entry and Schedule

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Keyword(s): Takeover

Recommended Cash Offer for Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation – Condition and Schedule Entry

16.08.2021 / 12:22 CET / CEST

Dissemination of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.

Dissemination of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

London, August 16, 2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (“a dialogue“or the”company(“) to announce today that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has the responsibility to review the Dialog-sponsored cash offer from Renesas Electronics Corporation for all of Dialog’s subscribed and subscribed capital (“)an offert”) has been waived.

Accordingly, no further control over the merger or foreign trade approvals is expected after the granting of control over the merger or foreign trade approvals.

Presentation by A ranking chart (the “a plan“) under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act, which was part of its publication dated 8 March 2021 (“order document“).

Implementation of the scheme also depends on the fulfillment (or waiver of their fulfillment, to the extent possible) certain remaining conditions set forth in the order document, including approval of the scheme by the court at the relevant hearing (court hearingand submitting the court’s decision in the commercial registryCompanies Registrar). The scheme is expected to go into effect after 6:30 p.m. on August 30, 2021, according to its terms.

The currently expected timing of the main transaction steps is shown below:

incident time or date court approval)court hearing) 27. August 2021 Last day for trading in Dialog’s shares and registering them in the stock register 30. August 2021 Standard time chart August 30, 2021, 6:30 p.m. Entry into force of the system August 30, 2021, after 6:30 p.m. Suspension of trading on Dialog shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FWB“) Before the start of trading in FWB on August 31, 2021 Suspension of trading in Dialog’s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange After the closing of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 31, 2021 Revocation of Dialog’s shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Just in time after Dialog-Shares stopped trading Record history of stock payments processed through Clearstream September 2, 2021, 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Last day to start payments (and send checks, if applicable) for the cash consideration to be paid under the system No later than September 13, 2021 Long stop history chart Jan 21 2022

Dates and times are non-binding and depend on current expectations, although we reserve the right to make changes. Unless otherwise noted, times refer to local time in London, United Kingdom. In the event of changes to the time and/or date information mentioned above, the Company will publish the changed date and time information.

More details will be published by the company as soon as possible and then made available on the Dialog website at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition-microsite.