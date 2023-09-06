Germany is currently ranked second in the Grand Prix

Seven-time Olympic champions Isabelle Firth (Rheinberg) and Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) gave the German team a good start at the European Dressage Championships in Riesenbeek. In the Grand Prix, which is usually held over two days due to the large number of starting players (69), national coach Monica Theodorescu’s team ranks second behind Great Britain, followed by Denmark.

Isabel Werth and Qantaz led shortly before the end of the test with a score of 77.174 percent, but Britain’s Karl Hester (78.540) and Wim were ahead of them. “I’m very satisfied. He (Quantaz, editor’s note) has been very cooperative and focused,” said Firth, a 21-time European champion.

Rath had previously been the long-time leader, and with Totilas’ ten-year-old son, Thiago, he eventually finished third with 74.845 percent. “Of course you want to confirm the level you had all season. I think we did that well,” Rath said after his trip.

On Thursday, double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Openhausen) along with Dalera, Friedrich Wanders (Hagen ATW) and Bluetooth will decide the German position through their performance with defending champion Germany. It is the first of three decisions regarding the medals; In addition to the team competition, two individual titles will be awarded in the Special Grand Prix (Friday/10:15am) and Free Race (Sunday/1:30pm). Von Bredow-Werndl was victorious in 2021 with the team and in both individual tests.