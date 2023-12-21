December 21, 2023

Germany defeats the United States and qualifies for the final

Eileen Curry December 21, 2023 4 min read

HIt was a lively celebration that knew no bounds for a few moments. Johannes Voigtmann ran across the parquet in Manila with his arms outstretched, Johannes Thiemann jumped on the back of Daniel Theis, and Andreas Obst was buried on the ground by his teammates. It was a celebration that reflected this historic occasion.

Thanks to a great performance and victory over the United States with a score of 113:111, the German national basketball team qualified for the final of the FIBA ​​World Cup for the first time in its history in Manila on Friday evening. There they will face Serbia, who had previously beaten Canada in the first semi-final, on Sunday (2.40pm CET on ZDF and Magenta Sport).

Germany with Franz Wagner

“My team is absolutely amazing. This is the best team I’ve ever played, whether it’s the NBA or the national team. Everyone is happy for each other. It’s just a good feeling,” said Dennis Schröder. National coach Gordon Herbert quickly reflected on the final. “Another match. Have a little fun, then we have to be ready. We are not yet where we want to be.”

Before the match against the favored USA team, Herbert viewed their start as an important key. Knowing well that his team always had problems with this in recent matches, national coach Franz Wagner returned to the “top five”. However, someone else provided the impetus early on: Andreas Obst, one of the best long-distance shooters in Europe and at this World Cup, converted his first two shots from behind the three-point line before being fouled on his drive to the third.

Obst was also confident from the free throw line and scored nine points after about four minutes of play. The German team took the lead at 17:11 after an initial phase in which the American team had initial problems.

