Germany defeats the United States and qualifies for the final

HIt was a lively celebration that knew no bounds for a few moments. Johannes Voigtmann ran across the parquet in Manila with his arms outstretched, Johannes Thiemann jumped on the back of Daniel Theis, and Andreas Obst was buried on the ground by his teammates. It was a celebration that reflected this historic occasion.

Thanks to a great performance and victory over the United States with a score of 113:111, the German national basketball team qualified for the final of the FIBA ​​World Cup for the first time in its history in Manila on Friday evening. There they will face Serbia, who had previously beaten Canada in the first semi-final, on Sunday (2.40pm CET on ZDF and Magenta Sport).

Germany with Franz Wagner

“My team is absolutely amazing. This is the best team I’ve ever played, whether it’s the NBA or the national team. Everyone is happy for each other. It’s just a good feeling,” said Dennis Schröder. National coach Gordon Herbert quickly reflected on the final. “Another match. Have a little fun, then we have to be ready. We are not yet where we want to be.”

Before the match against the favored USA team, Herbert viewed their start as an important key. Knowing well that his team always had problems with this in recent matches, national coach Franz Wagner returned to the “top five”. However, someone else provided the impetus early on: Andreas Obst, one of the best long-distance shooters in Europe and at this World Cup, converted his first two shots from behind the three-point line before being fouled on his drive to the third.

Obst was also confident from the free throw line and scored nine points after about four minutes of play. The German team took the lead at 17:11 after an initial phase in which the American team had initial problems.

Being Dennis Schroeder

What was also striking was Schröder’s reaction to his disastrous performance in the quarter-final against Latvia. Only four successful throws from the field out of 22 failed attempts seemed like a throwback to old times, sometimes very headless and brought Schroder a lot of criticism. Against the United States of America, the captain of the German national team and the captain of the German national team showed his different and more mature face. Schroder took just five shots in the entire first half, hit two 3-pointers and focused heavily on organizing his team’s game.

At least offensively, they have consistently shown great performances. Franz Wagner (22 points) leapt over giant Jaren Jackson Jr. and nailed his 3-pointers, Daniel Theis put the ball in the back and dropped in front, and Johannes Theis, as before, brought momentum off the bench. There was also Johannes Voigtmann who came back and cheered more enthusiastically than ever after an attacking rebound, a powerful dribble that created space for him and a simple pass.

Gordon Herbert makes the adjustments

However, the United States stuck to it, narrowing its deficit again and again, even taking the lead again at 57:60. The meticulous Mikal Bridges, the athletic Anthony Edwards, and Austin Reeves, who were particularly acclaimed in the Philippines, all repeatedly, sometimes comically, managed to drive past their German opponents to the basket. This was the clear adjustment screw that needed resetting for Nationals coach Herbert and his team during the half-time break.

This was a task that Herbert, who has been doing a lot of work on the bench at the World Cup, knew how to solve. The third quarter had barely begun when Germany immediately forced the USA to lose the ball several times. In addition, all fears about the sustainability of the German offensive flow proved to be unfounded. Theis and Schroder provided the prep work for the ever-dangerous Andreas Obst with mid-distance throws and three-pointers.

The Halle native played the game of his life on the biggest stage possible. Obst moved to the basket and scored from the middle of the goal from behind the three-point line, and showed strong nerves from the free throw line. When Schröder gave Germany a 94:84 lead at the end of the third quarter, Obst had already scored the majority of his 24 points. When he opened the fourth quarter with two free throws shortly thereafter, MVP chants echoed from the stands.

Then the fourth quarter turned into a thriller in which the USA did not give up and made the game very close again. But this time too, the German team proved its flexibility and did not give up its lead. Obst hit his last 3-pointer, Schroder (17 points) had his final shot, and cheers erupted shortly afterward. “It’s just a lot of fun with the boys. It’s great,” Franz Wagner said.

The German team now has about 46 hours to prepare for the biggest match in German basketball history. Don’t forget the amazing success against the USA, but mark it and then focus on Serbia. What you will notice here is that a duel awaits you with an old acquaintance. In 1993, Svetislav Pesic led Germany to victory in the European Championship, Germany’s only international title to date. On Sunday, we have to overcome the Serbian coach and his choice in the second, bigger confrontation.