Rowing – Dortmund – Looking for old clout: Two newcomers in the eights – Sport

Dortmund (dpa) Germany’s eight-man club enters the all-important pre-Olympic regatta season with a new coach, a new batsman and two line-up changes. After a disappointing seventh place at the World Championships last September, spoiled by success, the German Rowing Federation (DRV) showboat should find its way back to its old power.

The top priority is direct Olympic qualification for Paris 2024, as a minimum of fifth place at the World Cup in Belgrade in September is required. said Sabine Chagg, the first woman to take on the difficult task of rowing. “It just made me feel proud in general that I was allowed to coach the eight—regardless of the fact that I was the first woman to do so.”

In search of more international competitiveness, the 52-year-old made only moderate changes to last year’s extensively reconfigured squad. With Mark Kamann (Hamburg) and Max John (Rostock), there were only two new rowers. It is even more surprising that Kammann, one of the newcomers, was allowed to establish himself as a batsman.

The first international place for the team is scheduled for the end of May at the European Championships in Bled (Slovenia), where there will be a confrontation with the World Champion Great Britain and the World Cup runner-up from the Netherlands. “We know right away where we stand,” Chaji said.

