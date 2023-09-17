Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix – Sainz’s victory brings an end to the Red Bull Series – Sports

Platform

1. Carlos Sainz (Spain/Ferrari)

2. Lando Norris (Britain/McLaren) + 0.812 seconds

3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) + 1.269 seconds

When Charles Leclerc was thrilled to win the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022, Ferrari could not have imagined how long he would have to wait for the next success. More than a year later, Carlos Sainz has finally made the Scuderia celebrate again in Singapore. The Spanish pole-sitter defended his place at the top and prevailed narrowly but confidently at the end ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

This is Sainz’s first win this season and the second in his career. In 2022, he won at Silverstone. Downside for the Italians: Leclerc dropped from third to fourth in the second Ferrari and missed out on the podium.

This means that for the first time this season, after 15 races in a row, the victory will not go to Red Bull, as the last ten races alone were the prey of Max Verstappen – both records. The dream of a perfect season has been shattered. The World Cup title, although only a matter of time, will now have to wait a little longer. Verstappen and Singapore – it’s still complicated. The Dutchman has never won in the Asian city-state.

The World Championship leader summed up the qualifying rounds after finishing 11th as “a very terrible experience.” For the first time in 102 races, both Red Bull cars failed before Q3. It became clear very early on the street circuit in Singapore that Verstappen and Sergio Perez were not in a position to launch the big race to catch up. The Marina Bay circuit, which had a lot of slow and tight turns, did not offer enough options. In the end, the duo took fifth and eighth places.

Fernando Alonso had a race to forget. The Spaniard in the Aston Martin also ended up at the back of the field due to a 5-second penalty and problems in the pits. At least the 42-year-old can console himself with the fact that he has broken a historic mark. He was the first Formula 1 driver to complete 100,000 kilometers of racing.

After Valtteri Bottas’ points win at Monza, Alfa Romeo had no chance of getting more points this time. The Finn had to park his car on lap 51 out of 62 due to a fault. Guanyu Zhou (China) ranked twelfth.

Formula 1’s entourage is still in Asia. Next stop is Japan, where the 15th Grand Prix of the season will be held next Sunday at Suzuka International Raceway.