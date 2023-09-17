Football Today: Broadcast football matches on September 17, 2023 via live broadcast and free TV

Football is the most popular sport in Germany. Every day football is broadcast live on TV and streamed on countless channels and platforms. However, due to the complex distribution of television rights, even the most experienced football fans lose track of things. Here you can learn all about it Football broadcast on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

You can also find current day’s football matches on our ‘Football Streaming’ topic page.

Football Today on TV and live: What matches will be broadcast on September 17, 2023?

You can get an overview of German channels broadcasting football here:

MDR: Football live on free TV

Sky Sports: Football live on pay TV

1:30 PM – 3:15 PM Live: Football, Bundesliga 2, Round 6, Conference and Singles: FC St. Pauli – Holstein Kiel, Hertha Berlin – Eintracht Braunschweig, Hannover 96 – VfL Osnabrück

DAZN: Live football in streaming

12:30 – 2:15 PM Live: Football, Serie A (Italy), Round 4: Cagliari Calcio – Udinese Calcio

MagentaSport: Live football in streaming

11:00 AM – 12:45 PM Live: Football, Women’s 2nd Bundesliga, Round 4: SV 67 Weinberg – Hamburger SV, Borussia Mönchengladbach – Carl Zeiss Jena, FC Ingolstadt 04 – SV Meppen

1. Heidenheim will host SV Werder Bremen in the third round of the German First League today.

© Photo: Stefan Büchner/DPA

Football live on free TV: what’s on ARD, ZDF and Co.?

There are several ways to watch live football on free German TV. ARD and ZDF occasionally show selected matches from the German Cup as well as international matches of the German men’s and women’s national teams. During major tournaments such as the World Cup and European Championships, these channels are also a connection point for fans to watch all matches of the German national teams for free. In addition, the Champions League Final was shown on free-to-air TV by ZDF. Sat.1 presents three live Bundesliga matches per season, including the opening match, the final match of the first half of the season and the first match of the second half of the season. However, on RTL you can watch one match per day from the Europa League or Conference League. In addition, matches of the German national team are also included in the RTL programme. Third ARD programmes, such as WDR, BR and SWR, also show live football on free-to-air TV, especially from the Third League.

Stream football on DAZN: this is what the live streaming portal has to offer

For football fans, DAZN offers a wide range of live streams, including almost all UEFA Champions League matches since the 2021/22 season. To enjoy the full program without restrictions, a DAZN subscription is required. In addition to the Champions League, DAZN also offers comprehensive live coverage of other major European football leagues such as the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. But that’s not all, as DAZN’s offering also includes a variety of American sports such as NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NCAA, ice hockey, field hockey, rugby, boxing and other martial arts, motor sports and extensive coverage of darts as well as Eurosport 1HD and Eurosport 2HD with the Olympic Games. Highlights of winter sports such as FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Four Hills Championship, Biathlon – World Cup, major tennis tournaments, cycling and much more.

DAZN is available in different countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Canada, USA, Spain, and Brazil.

Sky broadcasts the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Cup.

If you want to enjoy the full range of football, Sky is the place for you. The paid channel broadcasts many German League matches, all German Cup matches, and all major matches in the English Premier League. In order to use Sky’s comprehensive software, a paid subscription is required.

No matter which option you choose, there is a way for every football fan to watch their favorite team’s matches live and get excited! Please note that content availability and prices may change over time, so you are advised to check directly with the relevant service providers for the latest information.

Football live on Magenta Sport

For fans who want to enjoy more football, the Magenta Sport streaming service offers the opportunity to watch the third league and the Women’s Bundesliga live. However, this comes at a cost. MagentaSport is free for Telekom customers for the first 12 months, after that it costs €4.95 per month. Non-Telekom customers can get an annual subscription for €9.95 per month or a monthly subscription for €16.95 (can be canceled monthly).

What’s in Sportdigital Football?

Sportdigital Football is another option for football fans who want to watch exclusive matches from the Eredivisie, Portuguese League, Copa Libertadores and Africa Cup of Nations. However, this requires a paid subscription.

Football live on DAZN: DAZN app, DAZN1 and DAZN2

Customers booking DAZN via Sky can either use the DAZN app, available on almost all network-connected devices such as Sky Q, SmartTVs, smartphones or tablets, or the DAZN software on DAZN TV’s linear channels DAZN1 (time slot 239) and DAZN2 (time slot 239). 240). It is available on all Sky receivers, and in the future also on Sky Glass. The two linear DAZN TV channels are available to all customers who subscribe to the DAZN package via Sky.

