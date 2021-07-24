It happens on the second Olympic day in Tokyo

From a German point of view, Olympic Sunday is all about ball sport. But dressage lovers can also look forward to the spotlight. Today at a glance.

The first day of competition in the 2021 Olympics is over. As in Rio de Janeiro 2016, Germany has nothing left to start and is still waiting for its first medal in Tokyo. However, that may change on Sunday.

t-online gives an overview of tomorrow



Cycling: After the men’s day, the women will win their medals in the Olympic road race around Mount Fuji on Sunday. German Lisa Brennor hopes to acquire precious metals. The 2020 German road champion belongs to the expanded circle of candidates.

Basketball: Germany will play its opening match against Italy in Group B. At 6.40am German time, national coach Henrik Rudel’s team will start.

football: After the opening defeat to Brazil (2-4), the team surrounding captain Maxi Arnold against Saudi Arabia (kick-off at 1.30pm German time) urgently needs to win to stand a chance in the quarter-finals. It is not without reason that the actors are already talking about this game as “the end of the game”.

Hockey: after this Big win for men in the beginning Against Canada (7:1), the German women want to make their opening match against Great Britain similarly dominant. It starts at 2.30 am German time.

horseback riding: From 10am, dressage lovers will get their money’s worth. Then it comes to the debut of the six-time Olympic champion and gold nominee Isabel Wirth with Bella Rose on the dressage circuit.

Rowing: The men’s singles quarter-final matches begin at 3.40 a.m. There is also German Oliver Zeidler.

Tennis: He has already moved on to the next round in the doubles with Jan-Lennard Struve, and now he wants to do it in the singles: German tennis star Alexander Zverev will play his opening match against Taiwan’s Lu Yen Hsun from 4 am.

Otherwise interesting: skiing (from 1.30 a.m., unfortunately without German participation) and surfing (From Midnight), with Leon Glatzer, Celebrating the Olympic Parade.