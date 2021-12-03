Major transfers in NL – Fora for 4 years to Davos, Bertaggia for 5 years to Geneva – Sport

Major transfers in NL – Fora 4 years to Davos, Bertaggia 5 years to Geneva – Sport – SRF
sports
National League
Two Swiss top-flight transfers in the National League were announced on Friday.
National player Michael Vora leaves Embry-Biotta at the end of the season and moves to Davos. The 26-year-old from Ticino signed a four-year contract with HCD. Except for a short trip to North America, the tall and powerful defender (192 cm / 98 kg) played his entire career with Leventine. Fura, the Ambri captain, scored 110 points in 291 National League matches. He won the silver medal with the national team in Copenhagen in 2018.
Bertaggia to Geneva for 5 years
Also on Friday, Geneva Servet announced the signing of Alessio Bertagia. The Lugano striker moves to Lake Leman in the summer, where he signed until 2027. Like his father Sandro Bertaggia, Bertaggia is a Lugano veteran. The 28-year-old has played in all junior levels at Resega and after two seasons in Canada (Junior League WHL) and one season at EVZ, he also became a regular fixture on the NL squad for ‘Bianconeri’. In 494 National League matches, the international striker totaled 185 points.
sda/rek
