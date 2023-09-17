Davos and Zug lose again, and ZSC loses

EVZ still not moving.Photo: Keystone

HC Ambri-Piotta tops the National League table after two rounds. Meanwhile, Zug and Davos are still waiting for their first win.

September 16, 2023 at 10:44 pm September 16, 2023 at 10:45 pm

Geneva – Zurich 2:1

The Genève-Servette Hockey Club celebrated its first title last season for the last time for the time being. In their first home match of the new season against ZSC Lions, the Geneva team immediately showed their desire to challenge for the title again this time.

Geneva won 2-1, with Servette scoring the goals 15 seconds after the first break and 11 seconds before the second break. Goalkeeper Robert Meier, the main figure in the recent qualifiers, saved 29 shots (out of 30) in his first appearance of the season and was only beaten by Simon Bodenmann in the 56th minute.

Master Geneva slows down ZSC.Photo: Keystone

Geneva Servette – ZSC Lions 2:1 (0:0, 2:0, 0:1)

6058 spectators. – S.R. Kohlmüller (Germany)/Fonselius (Finland), Stalder/Orver.

Portals: 21. (20:15) Manninen (Carrer) 1:0. 40. (39:49) Partagia (Millard, Vatanen) 2:0. 56. Bodenmann (Grant) 2:1.

punish: 4 times and 2 minutes against Geneva Servette, 2 times and 2 minutes against ZSC Lions.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Millard. Secretly.

Geneva-Servette: Mayer. Carrier, Shanton. Vatanen, builder; Jacquemet, Lou Coulter; Fulmin. Miranda, Filbula, Winnick; Braplan, Richard, Beaulieu; Hartikainen, Manninen, Ruud; Millard, Joris, Pertagia; Cavalieri.

Black ZSC: Your escape. Gering, letonin; Weber, Marty. Troutman, Kukan; Phil Baltesberger; Chris Baltesberger, Malgin, Balsers; Froden, Lamiko, Reddy; Rohrer, Grant, Shabby; Bodenmann, Siegrist, Zinder; Henry.

comments: Geneva-Servette is without Lenstrom (injured), ZSC Lions is without Hollenstein (ill), Andrighetto and Maier (both injured). ZSC Lions from 58:00 without a goalkeeper.

Beel – Zug 2:1

EV Zug followed up the score 3:6 at home against Kloten with a score of 1:2 at Biel. Against Kloten, Zug conceded three goals when they were outnumbered, and against Bale with 0:2 (as goalkeeper Luca Hollenstein didn’t look good) another one.

Zug played poorly last season with one fewer player on the ice (14th in the National League). A year earlier, in the final championship season, Zug had finished first in the standings, and after a 3-0 win in Lugano, Bale only conceded his first goal of the season after some 113 minutes.

Biel cheers against EVZ.Photo: Keystone

Bial – Zog 2:1 (1:0, 0:0, 1:1)

5881 spectators. – S. R. Stricker/Urban, Schlegel/Gurtner.

Portals: 3. Hischier (Brunner) 1:0. 47. Rajala (Boca/Powerplayer) 2-0. 53. Marchini (Kovar, Leon Muggli) 2:1.

punish: 4 times and 2 minutes against Biel, 3 times and 2 minutes against Zug.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Brunner. Kovar.

Bial: Van Buttelberg; Grossman, Yakovenko; Buka, Rathgeb; Burren, Forster. Reichl, Delimont; Hofer, Haas, Olofsson; Rajala, Sallinen, Kessler; Brunner, Conti, Hesher; Tanner, Schlafer, Derung.

Train: Holenstein. Bengtsson, Reva; Hanson, Leon Muggli; Smurf, Gesser; Stadler. Marchini, Kovar, Hoffmann; O’Neill, Michaelis, Duke; Simon, Sentler, Wingerly; Tim Muggli, Lowenberger, Allensbach; Robin.

comments: Biel is without Hyponemi and Kunzel (both injured), Zug is without Gross (both injured). He trained from 58:46 without a goalkeeper.

Freiburg – Lugano 2:3

HC Lugano had a strong reaction to Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bale. Ticino won 5-2 over Friborg Goteron, who had previously won twice. The game was 2-2 until 168 seconds before the end.

Daniel Carr, Markus Granlund and Calvin Thurkov then decided the match. The superior Logano (48:27 shots on goal) secured this victory. As with almost all other teams, Freiburg (Brian Roger) and Lugano (Niklas Schlegel) did not have a nominal No. 1 goalkeeper to keep them.

Lugano prevails in Fribourg.Image: Beyond Finance

Freiburg Gautieron – Lugano 2:5 (1:0, 0:2, 1:3)

9009 spectators. – S. R. Stolk (SVK)/Hörlemann, Wolf/Huggett.

Portals: 10. Walser (Diaz, Borgmann) 1:0. 25. Thorkauf (Granlund, Laligia/Powerplayer) 1:1. 27. Arcobello (CAR/Powerplayer) 1:2. 54. Borgmann (De Domenico, De La Rose) 2:2. 58. (57:12) Kar 2:3. 59. (58:33) Granlund (Arcobelo, Rotsalainen/Powerplayer) 2:4. 60. (59:38) Thorkauf (Carr, Mirko Müller) 2:5 (empty goal).

punish: 6 times 2 plus 5 minutes (streule) plus playing time (streule) against Freiburg Goteron, 2 times 2 minutes against Lugano.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Bertschi. Thorkov.

Fribourg-Gotieron: Roger. Gunderson, Jecker. Diaz, Borgman. Sutter, Strel; rope maker; Bertschi, De La Rose, Di Domenico; Gausch, Walser, Jörg. Sorensen, Wallmark, Marshon; Spenger, Schmid, Binyas.

Lugano: Schlegel. La Allegia, Mirko Müller; Peltonen, Alatalo; Anderson, Guerra; Local army Zanetti, Thurkov, Carr; Walker, Arcobello, Morini; Verbonne, Rutsalainen, Granlund; Fazzini, Marco Muller, Canonica; Cormier.

comments: Freiburg Gautieron is without Bykov, Dofner and Motet (all injured), Logano is without Jolie Wolff (both injured). Friborg Gutieron from 58:45 to 59:38 without a goalkeeper.

Kloten-Embry 1:5

After an impressive opening win in Zug, EHC Kloten suffered a major disappointment on their home debut. Kloten led 1-0 against HC Ambri-Piotta until midway through the match but then conceded three goals in 75 seconds and lost 1-5.

Kloten conceded the first two goals in a span of 56 seconds with one less player on the ice. On Friday, Kloten’s side laid the foundation for an away win in Zug with three powerful goals.

Ambre celebrates a landslide victory in Kloten.Photo: Keystone

Kloten – Ambre Biota 1:5 (1:0, 0:4, 0:1)

5963 spectators. – S.R. Hebessen/Pechaczek (Germany), FOX/Obweiser.

Portals: 13. Ramil (Ugamaki) 1-0. 29. (28:07) Burgler (Power Play Goal) 1:1 (Penalty Kick). 30. (29:03) Virtanen (Costner/Powerplayer) 1:2. 30. (29:22) Dauphin (Futrich) 1: 3. 39. Spacek (Grasse) 1: 4. 53. Lilja (Dauphin) 1: 5.

punish: 1 time and 2 minutes against Kloten, 4 times and 2 minutes against Embry Biota.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Aaltonen. Spacek.

Balls: Zurkirchen. Kindshi, Steve Kellenberger; Profico, Satrick; Extahl Johnson, Steiner; Nodary; Ujamaki, Aaltonen, Rammel; Ang, Morley, Mark Marshon; Simek, Dem, Losley; Joel Marchon, Lindeman, writer.

Ambry Beauta: Juvonen. Fuhrler, Zaccio Dotti; Virtanen, Pezzullo; Wuterich, Isaaco Doty; Tyranio. Bestoni, Spacek, Lilja; De Luca, Dauphin, Eggenberger; Burgler, Landry, Knoebuehler; Grassi, Costner, Douai; Brushweiler.

comments: Kloten is without Derong, Matthew Kellenberger, Mayer and Obrist (all injured).

Agui – Davos 2:1

HC Ajoie and its coach Christian Wohlwend celebrated a fantastic victory over HC Davos, Wohlwend’s former club, with a score of 2-1. Jonathan Hazen (41′) and Stephen McWatt (49′) scored the goals to turn things around in the final half. McQuat, Ajoie’s 13th striker, deflected the ball into the back of the net to score the winning goal.

After an initial defeat to Friborg, HCD remain winless in the second serious battle of the Josh Holden era.

Davos can’t win with Agui either.Image: Postfinance

Agui – Davos 2:1 (0:1, 0:0, 2:0)

Brunrot. – 4194 spectators. – S.R. Wiegand/DiPietro, Meosi/Homer.

Portals: 20. (19:45) Nussbaumer 0:1. 41. (40:13) Hazen (DeVos, Koehler) 1:1. 49. McWatt (Scheidegger) 2:1.

punish: 2 times and 2 minutes against Agui, 5 times and 2 minutes against Davos.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Chris Egli charcoal stove.

aerial: Chachio. Fay, Brennan. Scheidegger, Fisher; Terry, Billette; Bierbaum. Asselin, Gautier, Odette; Hazen, DeVos, Kohler; Huber, Frossard, Rundqvist; Sciaroni, Romaninghi, Arnold; Maccoat.

Davos: sen; Vora, Dalbec; Nakiva, Young; Minder, Barandon; Schneeberger, Heinen; Brestedt, Nordstrom, Knack; Stransky, Nussbaumer, Peltonen; Phaser, Ampoule, Greedig; Frener, Chris Eagly, Hammerer.

comments: Agui is without Bozon, Trabi (both injured) and Gelinas (overnumbered alien), Davos without Corvi, Dominic Egli (both injured) and Rasmussen (overnumbered alien). Davos from minute 58:09 without a goalkeeper.

Lausanne – Langenau 7:2

Lausanne Hockey Club achieved its first win after losing in Freiburg (on Wednesday) and Bern (on Friday) with a score of 7:3 to the SCL Tigers. The people of Vaud have improved.

The visitors of Emmental maintained the score at 1-1 until the 32nd minute. In the second half of the match, Lausanne cleared things up with six goals. Seven different players scored Lausanne’s seven goals. Only Langenau’s Harri Pesonen (two goals, one assist) scored two goals and three points.

Lausanne gets rid of her frustration after two defeats.Photo: Keystone

Lausanne – SCL Tigers 7:3 (0:0, 3:1, 4:2)

6083 spectators. – S.R. Cherrig/Mollard, Steenstra (Canada)/Ghanimi.

Portals: 28. Salomaki (Kofax) 1-0. 32. (31:19) Lewis (Mayer, Pesonen/Powerplayer) 1:1. 32. (31:40) Rochette (Rate, Boson) 2:1. 38. Huguely (Power Goal) 3:1. 45. Bisonen (Lewis) 3: 2. 47. Kovacs (Pilot) 4: 2. 49. Rayat (Rochet) 5: 2. 51. Sumela 6: 2. 57. (56:06) Jagr (Fox/Powerplayer) 7:2. 58. (57:16) Bison 7:3.

punish: 2 times 2 plus 5 minutes (sekac) plus playing time (sekac) against Lausanne, 5 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers.

PostFinance Top Scorer: Holdner. Julian dirt.

Lausanne: Ponynov. Glauser, Djos; Pilot, Genazi; Hildner, Frick; Seidler, Marty; Kovacs, Sumela, Sikac; Rayat, Rochette, Fox; Hughley, Jäger, Bozon; Holdener Almond Salomaki.

SCL Tigers: Charlene; Sariarvi, Zanetti; Schilt, Ricola. Ernie, Mayer. Zarid, Guggenheim; Rohrbach, Malone, Pesonen; Julian Dirt, Dm, Sarila; Rossi, Flavio Dirt, Luis; Berger, Salzgeber, Lapinskis.

comments: Lausanne without Rafel (injured). (Abu/Sda)



7 A leader who can decide the game and make his team better on and off the ice.

6-7 A player with such great talent that on a good evening he can decide the game and be a leader.

5-6 Good Premier League Player: Often as talented as iridescent butterflies, sometimes hard workers who take great advantage of their talents.

4-5 Third or fourth block player, veteran or newcomer.

3-4 The future is still ahead of you or the future is already behind you.

The rating is North American hockey’s grading scale, which ranges from 1 (minimum) to 7 (maximum). There are no scores below 3, because those who play in the Premier League are at least barely enough.