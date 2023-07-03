Formula 1 results 2023 British GP: Who will win in free practice at Silverstone?

The Formula 1 season is in full swing. The next competition is coming for the racing drivers. From July 7-9 they will compete in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. In the score bar, you can see how the pros are performing.

The British Grand Prix is ​​the next race of the Formula 1 season. Image: Image Alliance/dpa/ANP | Remco Dewal

In the current Formula 1 season, the races Max Verstappen every one of them. At the race in Spielberg, the motorsport professional was able to take another victory. Can he continue his winning streak at Silverstone? The Grand Prix of Great Britain is on the program there for him and the other racing drivers from July 7-9.

So you can follow the British Grand Prix live on TV and live streaming

Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Schedule all free practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races at Spielberg

date start time (CEST) corridor

Fri, 07/07/2023 1.30 pm 1. Free practice

Fri, 07/07/2023 17 o’clock Qualifying

Saturday 8/2023/ 12.30pm 2. Workout

Saturday 8/2023/ 4 m sprints

Sunday, 8/2023/2010 4 m Being



British Grand Prix: a snapshot of all the results from Silverstone

All current results from free practice, qualifying and the race, as well as all current information about the GP at Silverstone can be found here in the results bar.

He follows News.de already in FacebookAnd TwitterAnd pinterest And Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editors’ direct line.

bos / rad / news.de / dpa