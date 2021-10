Softball By Den Senators In Benrath

Softball in Benrath



Popular hobby: Vanessa Keator, her daughter Olivia (9 years old) and her son Marlon (6 years old) play together at Benrath under coach Frank Mohr.

Photo: Anne Orthen (orth) / Anne Orthen (ort)





by inheritance Not many people in Germany do this sport – which is why they get to know each other quickly. Vanessa Keator learned to play in the USA, and her children are now also active in Senators Benrath.