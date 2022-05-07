Formula 1 Miami 2022 – Schedule, dates, TV broadcasts, weather

The Formula 1 guest in United States of America. Miami is a new track on the Formula 1 calendar. In the fifth race of the season, world champion Max Verstappen & Co. Miami In search of points. It’s the first of two races this year in the US. In the SaturdayThe 7.5.2022the third free practice session and Rehabilitation at.

Formula 1 Miami 2022: German schedule, time, dates and start

After the sprint race at Imola, Formula 1 in Miami is back to its usual practice, qualifying and racing. Important for all Formula 1 fans: The time difference between Miami and Germany is six hours. On Friday there will be the first free practice and the second free practice. In the Saturday To follow after another free training session Rehabilitation. The eagerly awaited event begins on Sunday He runs for the Grand Prix in Miami.

When do drivers in Miami go to Started? The timetable and the Events for Miami 2022 to German time It can be found here:

First Free Training: Friday 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

2. Free practice: Friday 11:30 PM – 12:30 AM

3. Free practice: Saturday 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualification: Saturday 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Race: Sunday 21:30 – 23:30

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands of Red Bull celebrates winning the trophy at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. How will the Dutchman perform in the Miami Grand Prix?

© Photo: Luca Bruno / dpa

Formula 1 Miami 2022: All About Miami Grand Prix

How many Grand Prix are we approaching? How long is the road in Miami? All information about Grand Prix in Miami In a glance:

season: Formula 1 season 2022

Formula 1 season 2022 He runs Miami Grand Prix

Miami Grand Prix Grand prize: 5 of 22

5 of 22 Date : 05/08/2022

: 05/08/2022 the time : 9:30 pm

: 9:30 pm your location : Miami

: Miami road : Miami International Square

: Miami International Square Along the way : 5.412 km

: 5.412 km Record :-

:- curves : 19

: 19 maximum speed: about 324 km / h

Formula 1 Miami 2022 Broadcast: Broadcast on TV and Broadcast

Sky is really there this Formula 1 weekend and will be streaming the Miami Grand Prix live. Motorsports enthusiasts can do everything from their first free practice session to the last press conference on Sky Motorsports F1 sport later. also in Live broadcast The pay TV broadcaster will be broadcasting in Miami over the weekend. The Sky Go app can be used for this purpose or a Sky ticket can be used. RTL He does not have the broadcast rights to the Miami Grand Prix and does not show any practice, qualifying or racing on Sunday live Free TV.

Formula 1 Miami 2022: This is what the weather will be like during the race

Temperatures are expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius by the start of the race on Sunday in Miami. However, there probably won’t be much sunshine to be seen in Florida at this time. The wind is blowing at a speed of 47 km/h. So there can be a wet race.

Formula 1 in Miami: A picture of the Miami International Auto Show

Temporarily built road for Miami International Racecourse He drives around Hard Rock Stadium, where the football club is Miami Dolphin He plays his home games. There are 19 corners and three straights spread over 5,412 kilometers, and the maximum speed will be around 324 kilometers per hour. Striking: the 14 and 15-year-old chicane leads uphill at first, in the middle there is a crest, and at the exit it falls again. Overall, the course has similar characteristics to the track in Albert Park in Melbourne. Strolling across the upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium, you can see every corner of the track. This is unique in Formula 1.

The race that takes place in Miami is the 72nd F1 guest in the USA

when It premiered in Miami 2022 It is the 72nd time that the racetrack in the United States has hosted a Formula 1 race. Italy has so far hosted the largest Class One race to date. In addition to 71 appearances at Monza, the racing series also made 30 guests at Imola and once at Pescara and Mugello.

Since, in addition to Miami and Austin and in 2023, Las Vegas will also host the Formula 1 World Championship races, it is likely that the United States will lead in these stats in the future. Miami is already the eleventh venue for a Formula 1 race in the USA – and no other country has gone a different path. According to the World Federation, the Miami International Circuit is the 76th track where the World Championship race begins.