Dustin Diamond has stage IV small cell carcinoma, completes the first round of chemotherapy

Dustin Diamond He completed his first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer … according to his team.

The “Saved by the Bell” star is still in hospital and doing everything he can to deal with his diagnosis … whose team said TMZ is stage IV small cell carcinoma.

This is usually referred to as advanced lung cancer, but in Dustin’s case … we were told that the cancer started elsewhere in his body and spread to his lungs. His next round of chemotherapy will be scheduled soon.

His team says he will also start physical therapy, and he adds that Dustin is maintaining a positive outlook and looking to spend more time with his girlfriend. We are told that he also enjoys playing bass guitar (learning songs with Tool and Foo Fighters), video games … and creating videos for his fans on social media.

We broke the story … Diamond, known for playing Screech in the sitcom from the ’90s, He was taken to the hospital Earlier this month in Florida after he felt pain all over his body and a general feeling of discomfort.

From the very beginning, There was anxiety He had cancer because of his family history, and unfortunately … that anxiety became a frightening reality.

Team Dustin says he’s been receiving a bunch of fan letters wishing him luck, and he’s read them in hospital to lift his spirits.