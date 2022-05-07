entertainment

Northern Ireland election count: Sinn Fein at the fore – dpa

May 7, 2022
Ulva Robson

DrMichelle O’Neill, the leader of the Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland, has called for a discussion of unity with the Republic of Ireland after the regional parliamentary elections.

“Let’s all work on a common plan,” said O’Neill of dpa in Magiravelt, Northern Ireland. At the same time, she was optimistic that her party would become the most powerful force in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Sinn Fein is in the foreground

Vote counting continues until Saturday. Late Friday evening, when vote counting was temporarily suspended in Belfast and other areas of Northern Ireland, the Catholic Republican Party, Sinn Fein, was in the lead. According to the BBC, the party received the highest number of votes after the first round of counting.

With 29 percent of the vote, Sinn Fein is ahead of the second strongest party, the Protestant Unionist Party (DUP), which has 21.3 percent. As Irish radio RTÉ reported on Friday evening, citing Sinn Fein circles, the party is confident that it will also win the most seats in the regional parliament.

This would be a historical outcome for that part of the United Kingdom. Sinn Fein was once considered the political arm of the ERA, which fought at gunpoint to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland. If the expectations are confirmed, the party will be given the right to nominate the prime minister in the next unity government. However, the formation of the government may fail due to the resistance of the DUP, which will have to appoint an equal representative.

If, in fact, it became the most powerful force, it would be a turning point, at least symbolically, in the part of the country that belongs to the United Kingdom. Until now, the position of head of government has always been held by parties calling for the preservation of the union with Great Britain.

