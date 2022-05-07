FCSG vs FCZ in the Premier League

football

Defeat against Champion: FCSG is the best team in all-sold Kybunpark and still loses 1:2 About a week before the cup final against Lugano, FC St. Gallen lost 2-1 to the champions from Zurich. Gallen was clearly the better team over the course of the 90 minutes, but failed to convert their dominance into goals.

This is only available in St. Gallen. After the final whistle and the 2-1 defeat, an entire stadium celebrates the home team. None of the fans of the completely sold-out Espenblock left the field early. Statement before the cup final against Lugano.

No FCSG fan can say exactly how I lost the match against Zurich. Espenos was the better team over the 90 minutes, only the goals didn’t want to fall.

Unfortunate goals conceded in the first half

In the fast-paced starting stage, Carol Mets opens the score to the guests in the 10th minute. As a result, the home team takes over and pushes hard towards the equaliser. As a result, Jordi Quintella scored a well-deserved equalizer for St. Gallen in the 37th minute. His free kick from the half of the field is no longer distracted by anyone and falls directly into the goal. Then the Swiss team pressed for a second goal. But it was Zurich’s population that doubled shortly before the break. However, one thing is certain: St. Gallen offers more than just a match for champions.

The second half is quieter

In the second 45 minutes, it is St. Gallen who determines the match again. Unlike in the first half, they come less and less dangerously in front of the opponent’s goal. Peter Zeidler is still trying to change the outcome of the match with substitutions. But even the new players could not embarrass Zurich again. And in the final stage, FCZ is closest to the third goal from St. Gallen to the equalizer.

Live stream tape to read: