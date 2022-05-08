Tennis legend could face deportation

Boris Becker is going through a difficult time in his life.Photo: AA / Wiktor Szymanowicz

Once Boris Becker serves his time in prison, he becomes a free man once his probation period is over. At least you can think so. But things may change for him after that. After judging the tennis star, the next damper follows.

Imprisoned Boris Becker could face expulsion from the UK after serving his sentence “daily Mail” reported on Thursday.

Boris Becker may not be allowed to go home after prison

The three-time Wimbledon champion is currently held at HMP Wandsworth Prison, just 3.8 kilometers from Central Court – the main tennis court at Wimbledon in London. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for delaying bankruptcy, half of which could be on probation overall. However, it is doubtful whether he will be able to return to his apartment in London after that.

The legal situation in Great Britain can get in the way: According to the Interior Ministry, foreigners serving a prison sentence of more than 12 months are often deported “as soon as possible”. Reason: It serves the “common good”. Baker must serve at least half of his sentence in prison before he can file for parole. The minimum detention period of twelve months is thus exceeded.

Once a tennis star, now in prison. Boris Becker is having a hard time. Photo: PA Wire / PA

He repeatedly blocked the application for naturalization

If Becker was actually carried over, it should be a deep blow to the star’s stomach pit. He has lived in West London since 2012. He may now regret the fact that he never applied for citizenship before. Bitter in particular: In the past, the tennis legend has declared several times his desire to advance. For the first time in seven years.

Baker’s legal counsel still has a chance to appeal the ruling. Until this happens and the court decides on such a potential request, Baker must remain in custody.

On the day of the sentencing, Boris Becker appeared in court with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.Photo: Photo Alliance / PhotoShot

Boris Becker is having a hard time

But for now, his biggest problem might be surviving in prison. New inmates who have been admitted to Wandsworth Jail are required to stay in the “custodial building” for seven to 10 days upon arrival due to ongoing COVID restrictions. After that, the Baker can be transferred to the normal ward.

It will be at least six weeks before Baker can at least do meaningful work in prison, according to the Daily Mail. New prisoners have to behave well during this time before their work can be considered, for example.

Baker is currently in Wandsworth Prison. Photo: PA Wire / Jonathan Brady

Wandsworth is also a remand prison where offenders are held only temporarily. Most of them will later be moved to another location. So it’s unlikely that Baker will have to spend his entire tenure there. Since he has not committed any violent crimes, the tennis legend will likely be transferred to a “softer” prison with less security in the coming months.

