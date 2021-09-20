Formula 1 calendar 2022: 23 races in 245 days!

1/6 overwrought. Next year, there will be 23 races in 245 days. Pictured: Drivers’ Square after the start in Melbourne in 2021.

Fortunately for the GP circus, the FIA ​​has introduced a great security concept regarding the coronavirus since the double start in July 2019 in Spielberg.

All vaccinations with the start of the World Cup?

However, the conditions for entry and exit did not become easier. The seven English teams cannot move very freely and often have to wait outside for the next race.

And in Formula 1 as well, the goal is to vaccinate everyone with the start of the new season in the Sakhir desert in Bahrain. Now it should be over 80 percent.

China included – Germany exit

What’s remarkable about 2022: America seems to have finally passed two races, even though Formula 1 doesn’t play a major role there.

The start, traditionally in Melbourne, is only planned as the third race when you can enter in April 2022 without any major conditions.

China, Canada and Japan are preparing to celebrate the comeback. The topic of Germany has been closed for a long time. Hockenheim or the Nürburgring do not appear as alternative locations.

Imola and Istanbul are waiting

There are two races already swaying several months in advance: If Le Castellet is canceled, Imola will jump again, as in 2020 and 2021. Like this year, Istanbul will step in for Singapore.

New Madness: Three races to be held three times in three Sundays. Does anyone think of a mechanics control desk?

Seven months of constant stress

Even die-hard fans and TV viewers the 23 races between March 20 and November 20 are too many. or the entire program within eight months or 245 days.

And all this with a four-week summer vacation between Hungary and Belgium.