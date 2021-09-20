sport

Formula 1 calendar 2022: 23 races in 245 days!

September 20, 2021
Eileen Curry

    overwrought. Next year, there will be 23 races in 245 days. Pictured: Drivers’ Square after the start in Melbourne in 2021.

    There is no GP in Germany. No races are planned at Hockenheim.

    The starting signal will be given in Bahrain in 2022. Lewis Hamilton was sent off there this year.

    A heavy Formula 1 program awaits Max Verstappen (left) and his fellow drivers.

Fortunately for the GP circus, the FIA ​​has introduced a great security concept regarding the coronavirus since the double start in July 2019 in Spielberg.

All vaccinations with the start of the World Cup?

