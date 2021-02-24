Patrick McNeill resides in Canada | StaZ

Patrick McNeill, who decided last November to stay with his family in his Canadian homeland for the time being and not to return to Germany, is no longer available for the Panthers. However, those in charge of the Panthers gave Al-Kindy the opportunity to join the team at any time. Now, however, the contract, which was still in effect until the end of the current season, has been canceled at the player’s request.

Family decision

“Of course we would have been very happy if we could count on an experienced defender like Patrick McConnell during the hot phase of the season. Cheetah coach Tommy said of the departure of the Canadian, who has scored 59 points in 115 games for Augsburg since 2018, McConnell has not played any games in times of pandemic, which Still under our all control.Against the Augsburg Panthers, but he made a decision for his family, followed Tommy, wishing him only the best for his private and career future.

Canada Life Center

“I am very grateful to the Augsburg Panthers for keeping the door open for me until the end. In the past few weeks, it has become more and more evident that the center of my family’s life must remain in Canada, especially in these times.” McConnell explains his decision. Looking back at a great time in Augsburg and pushing the team their way into the qualifiers from afar, excellent. Whenever possible, he watched matches and cheered with the boys. The defender hopes that soon the Tiger players will be able to celebrate their victories with the “Fantastic Tiger Fans” again. (M)