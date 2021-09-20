Rudiger scores for Chelsea: Man United win thanks to Ronaldo Torgarante

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Manchester United for three games – and has already scored his fourth goal in the Premier League match against West Ham United. This keeps the club at the top of the table. There, Chelsea won’t let Liverpool go. Also because Antonio meets Rudiger.

Champions League champions FC Chelsea and German coach Thomas Tuchel achieved their next victory in the English Premier League in the fifth round. The London team deservedly won 3-0 (0-0) against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 36-year-old defender Thiago Silva headed in (min.49), N’Golo Kante with a deflected shot from about 20 meters (57th position) and German defender Antonio Rudiger scored for Chelsea in stoppage time.

The Blues, in which national player Kai Havertz played from the start, had to dispense with their ailing goalkeeper Edward Mendy. For the Senegalese, Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga stood among the defenders, who, with a transfer fee of 80 million euros, is still the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, but sits mostly on the bench at Chelsea. Timo Werner has played the role of the Joker since Lukaku arrived at Havertz and missed the initial decision after 78 minutes.

Chelsea remain undefeated this season and have won six of their seven competitive matches, including the European Super Cup. Due to the success in Tottenham, the Blues tied with league leaders Liverpool FC in points and goals. Jurgen Klopp’s side had already won 3-0 (1-0) over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Man United is also profiting from a fatal mistake

Manchester United follows third – thanks in part to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese also scored in the third competitive match after returning to the English champions. In a 2-1 (1-1) win in the first leg against West Ham United, Ronaldo equalized in the 35th minute after Hammers advanced in the fun match through Said Benrahma (30).

The late winning goal for Manchester United came from Jesse Lingard (89), who played on loan for West Ham last season. In dramatic injury time, the home side were awarded a hand-kick after video evidence. But substitute Mark Noble in particular failed with his shot at United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The first chaser of the top three is one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1 vs Leicester City). Manchester City, the defending champion, fell behind the major teams with a score of zero against Southampton FC, and Everton, who had previously tied on points, fell 3-0 to Aston Villa for the first time this season.