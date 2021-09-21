The first trip to the United States takes Secretary of State Dominic Hasler to New York, Washington, DC…

Principality of Liechtenstein

Vaduz (ots)

At the start of her first trip to the United States, Secretary of State Dominic Halser visited the United Nations Headquarters. Membership of the United Nations marks a milestone in the history of Liechtenstein’s foreign policy. Since 1990, Liechtenstein has used this portal to the world as a central platform for pursuing its foreign policy priorities in the areas of rule of law, human rights, sustainable development and humanitarian liaison.

As head of the delegation, Secretary of State Hasler will attend the opening of the general debate at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at which US President Biden will deliver a speech. The major global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change dominate the public debate. The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan and flashpoints of tension in Yemen, Syria and Myanmar will also be high on the agenda. The speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to be on Saturday, September 25, and can be broadcast live https://media.un.org/en/webtv Appendices. The program also includes high-level ministerial meetings of the Alliance for Pluralism, Women, Peace and Security, as well as the goals of climate change and sustainability.

During her stay in New York, Secretary of State Hassler will also invite foreign ministers to a traditional dinner and lead events around the International Criminal Court and the Syria Mechanism. Both events reflect Liechtenstein’s longstanding interest in criminal responsibility for international crimes and serve to maintain the support of the international community. In addition, numerous bilateral talks are scheduled with senior UN officials, foreign ministers and think tanks to advance foreign policy priorities such as human rights and international trade.

In Washington, DC, the Secretary of State will focus on the work and key issues of the Embassy of Liechtenstein in the USA. Visiting diplomacy plays a central role in maintaining and developing good bilateral relations with the United States. Accordingly, the Secretary of State will hold bilateral talks with the presidents of the Friends of Liechtenstein in the US Congress. You will deliver the keynote speech at a think tank event on the increasing restrictions on women during pandemic, crises and authoritarian regimes and will pay a courtesy visit to the Secretary General of the Organization of American States.

The Secretary of State’s trip to the USA ends in Chicago, where she will present the certificate of appointment to the new Honorary Consul of Liechtenstein Julie Danes at an official ceremony. The Honorary Consulate in Chicago covers the Midwest, which is economically important to Liechtenstein and home to the American headquarters of Oerlikon Balzers and ThyssenKrupp Presta. At the invitation of DePaul University, Secretary of State Halsser will deliver a lecture to students of diplomacy. The aim is to approximate Liechtenstein’s history and current orientation as a business location and to focus Liechtenstein’s diplomacy on a young audience. A business meeting with the Vice Mayor in charge of Chicago’s economic policy will conclude the itinerary. The conversation gives the Foreign Minister the opportunity to talk about the advantages of Liechtenstein as a commercial location and the potential for increased economic cooperation.