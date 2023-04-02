sport

Curling World Cup in Ottawa – Successful Swiss Football World Cup Begins – Sport

April 2, 2023
Eileen Curry
Curling World Cup in Ottawa – Successful start of the Swiss Curling World Cup – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

  1. sports

  2. curling

  3. Current article

Contents

Yannick Schwaller & Co. Perfect start at the World Curling Championships in Canada.

The Swiss hairballs around Skip Yannick Schwaller couldn’t get off to a better start to the World Championships in Ottawa. They beat Canadian team favorite Skip Brad Gushue 8:3.

World Cup premiere in Switzerland

Previously, many Swiss teams lost all three duels against the Gushue crew in the World Championships. This victory for Geneva was even more convincing. With two home runs they took a 4:1 lead after three finishes. They held off all of the Canadian attacks and stole three stone to make it 7:1. After eight ends, the Canadian champions gave up.

Gushue, the 2006 Olympic champion and 2017 world champion, lost only one of eleven matches in the recently held high-quality Canadian tournament, the so-called Brier.


Live on srf.ch/sport, 8:00 p.m., 01.04.23;


  1. sports

  2. curling

  3. Current article

Most read articles

Go left


Go to the right





See also  Hot piranha for the new season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.