Curling World Cup in Ottawa – Successful Swiss Football World Cup Begins – Sport

The Swiss hairballs around Skip Yannick Schwaller couldn’t get off to a better start to the World Championships in Ottawa. They beat Canadian team favorite Skip Brad Gushue 8:3.

World Cup premiere in Switzerland

Previously, many Swiss teams lost all three duels against the Gushue crew in the World Championships. This victory for Geneva was even more convincing. With two home runs they took a 4:1 lead after three finishes. They held off all of the Canadian attacks and stole three stone to make it 7:1. After eight ends, the Canadian champions gave up.

Gushue, the 2006 Olympic champion and 2017 world champion, lost only one of eleven matches in the recently held high-quality Canadian tournament, the so-called Brier.



