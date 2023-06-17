Final stop in the quarter-finals – Naif’s trip stopped – Stricker was defeated by Murray – Sport

Celine Nayef (WTA 202) must bow to world No. 14 Veronica Kudermetua (RUS) 3:6, 2:6 in the quarterfinals of her first WTA level tournament.

For Victoria Gulubic (WTA 150), the quarter-finals in Nottingham also meant the end of the streak.

Dominic Stricker (ATP 117) fails the quarterfinals of the Challenger tournament in Nottingham 6: 7 (2: 7), 5: 7 to Andy Murray (ATP 44).

After two big victories over Americans Venus Williams and Katie McNally, Veronica Kudermitua was too big for Celine Naif in the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 Grass Championships in Hertogenbosch. The world number 14 served twice from the Schwyz woman in both sets and didn’t allow much of his serve. After 1:15, Kudermetowa finished the game with her first match point.

Deadly cold start

Her only third match start at the WTA level was an abject failure for Naif. Although the 17-year-old was able to win back the initial break against herself, soon after Naif was again unable to make it through her service game. When the score was 4: 2, the teenager had another chance to break, but he could not convert it.

legend: World No. 12 was too strong for her

Also in the second round, it was clearly the better-seeded Russian who dominated the match for long periods. After breaking to 2:1, the 26-year-old followed up with another breakthrough with the decisive serve 5:2.

Despite the defeat, Naif can look back on a very successful week. Thanks to the two victories in the previous two Tours, the Swiss will be in the top 200 for the first time from Monday. Naif is currently ranked 166th in the direct ranking.

Golubic failed at Watson

Viktorija Golubic also missed out on the semifinals. The Zurich native lost in a very tough match against local champion Heather Watson (WTA 195) 6:7, 5:7 in Nottingham, England. In the first set, Golubic made up for an early break deficit before clearly losing a tiebreaker 2:7.

Also in the second round, the two opponents had an intense struggle. At the score 5:5, Watson made the only break of the set and closed the bag shortly thereafter.

Knitter is joined by Murray

Dominic Stricker missed out on a huge hit. The 20-year-old from Bern demanded a lot from Andy Murray at the Challenger tournament in Nottingham, but he still had to congratulate the three-time Grand Slam champion after 1:36 hours in the 7:6, 7:5 victory.

In the first round, there was no chance to break a single one, but in the tiebreaker Murray used all his experience and got a quick decision 7: 2. In the second set, Stricker made a break, but immediately agreed to re-break. Murray, 36, has made a significant lead in serving to 6:5.