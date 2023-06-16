Mika Häkkinen expresses her doubts about the future of Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes was expected to be extended by several months. The current contract of the 38-year-old Formula 1 world champion with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season. Team boss Toto Wolff has pointed out several times that it’s all about the details.

Recently, the Austrian announced that he wanted to reach an agreement before Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix. However, the time window for that has already been pushed back several times. Hamilton is now hitting the brakes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix: it could also take several weeks, or maybe months.

“I always say that as you get older, the order of your thoughts changes. Priorities in life change,” Finn tells UniBet. “Formula 1 is simply not the most important thing for Lewis Hamilton anymore.”

According to Häkkinen, the competition is getting tougher, while the opponents are getting younger and bolder. A challenge from teammate George Russell could also be a factor. “In terms of results, it’s not easy,” says Finn.

The princely bounty looming at Mercedes will also motivate Hamilton. “But I know Lewis’ head isn’t racing 100 percent anymore. That’s completely normal,” says Häkkinen.