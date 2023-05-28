News from athletics – Gaio breaks Götzi’s 8,000-point mark – Sport

legend: He was able to sway the javelin

Decathlon: Gaio in Götzis in 13th place

Finley Gaio from SC Liestal was unable to defend its 10th intermediate position from the first day of the meeting in Götzis (AUT), but finished the competition in a solid 13th place. With a distance of 47.40m in the javelin and a time of 4:45.64 minutes over 1500m, Gaio broke the 8000-point mark. With 8022 points, he set a new record. The 24-year-old is slowed down in the discus throw (41 metres). Pierce Lepage (8,700 points) took the win, ahead of fellow Canadian Damien Warner (8,619). For Warner, it would have been Götzis’ seventh straight victory. Simon Ehammer was eliminated on the first day after three failed attempts in the long jump.

Heptathlon: a strong performance by the Pacer

Swiss heptathlete Céline Albisser was also convincing on day two in Gotzes. Basel’s model shone especially in the long jump with a new personal best of 6.18m and an unprecedented time of 2:12.57 minutes over the 800m. The 27-year-old broke the 6,000-point mark and finished with 6,096 points in 12th place. place. Sandra Rothlin finished the competition in 20th place with 5720 points, and the victory went to the American Anna Hall (6988 points).

800m: Wiro convinces

Audrey Weroux was convincing in her first 800m race of the season. The 19-year-old from Freiburg broke the two-minute mark and clocked the second best time of her career with a time of 1:59.67 in Reilingen, Germany. The athlete confirmed the boundaries of the World Championships in August in Budapest.

Shot Put: Cruiser outdoes himself

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crozier broke his world record in the shot put to 23.56m at a meet in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old American was able to increase by 19 cm on the fourth attempt. His previous record came from the summer of 2021.



