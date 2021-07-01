Dresden’s new plan with tennis star Petkovic

Dresden. At first glance, the obvious announcement raises new questions. TC Blau-Weiß Blasewitz is planning its second home game in the German Tennis League on July 10 with its mock head, former world number nine Andrea Petkovic. But she has just reached the second round of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. How is this supposed to work?

The Foreign Office travel advisory is currently in effect in Great Britain due to the spread of the variable delta virus. So anyone who returns to Germany after staying in England must remain in quarantine for ten days. Petkovic will not play her second-round match against French Open winner Barbora Krijkova until July 1. But there are exceptions to the quarantine rule. This also applies to professional athletes under Paragraph 6 under Clause 1d – “Accredited by the Organizing Committee concerned for the preparation, participation, implementation and follow-up of international sporting events or who have been invited by a Federal Sports Federation to participate in training and courses”.

But this does not solve the issue. Because the Federal Ministry of the Interior does not recognize the Tennis League as an international sporting event. “The German Tennis Federation has tried it more or less,” Blasowitz team manager Sven Gross said. However, the federal government stuck to its line and considers the Bundesliga to be a German league. “Even if 95 percent of the women are playing there,” Gross comments smugly.

In 2019, Andrea Petkovic was the darling of the public and the darling of Waldbark. © dpa



“We still don’t have a problem with Andrea because she gave us a report on the WTA tournament in Hamburg before the performance,” explained the man from Dresden. The tournament at Rothenbaum in Hamburg has been recognized by the Ministry of the Interior as an international sporting event. That’s because the 33-year-old, who was sent to Hamburg from July 7, can avoid a ten-day quarantine. “You will get an exemption after you leave Wimbledon. We have no problem playing with us on July 10,” Gross said.

However, there is also a problem: that is, when the current number of 130 at Wimbledon exceeds the same in terms of sport and remains at Wimbledon longer than the start of the Hamburg championship. Quarter-final matches are scheduled for July 7. The player of Yugoslav origin did not make it past the third round in the individual competition in a London park. In 2014 she reached the semi-finals in the doubles.

Petkovic also serves as a tournament ambassador in Hamburg – and can accurately assess her athletic qualities. Therefore, the multi-talented, who recently published a book and has also built a foothold as a precursor to the ZDF Sports Report, will surely hit Dresden Forest Park on July 10.

For the match against Marienburger SC Köln, Blasewitzer can allow 400 to 500 spectators on their system. “The number is not a requirement of the Ministry of Health, we simply have to maintain safety distances,” Gross said. In the first season, Blasewitz advanced to the number of visitors to the first Bundesliga in 2019 with a total of 3,600 spectators in three home games. The club is already selling tickets to the show with the fan favorite Petkovic on the event platform.